House now has only 499 MPs

BANGKOK: The House of Representatives now has 499 members, one short of the full complement of 500, following Move Forward Party (MFP) list-MP Nateepat Kulsetthasitha’s formal conviction and sentencing for drunk driving two days after the general election.

politicsalcohol

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 28 June 2023, 08:44AM

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul (centre) and party MPs show their new ID cards to the press after reporting for the first time to the Secretariat of the House of Representatives on Monday June 26). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

On May 16, MP-elect Ms Nateepat, 27th on the party list, announced her resignation after she was arrested earlier that day by police for driving while over the limit for alcohol.

That same day, she was sentenced by the Min Buri Criminal Court to two months in jail and fined B4,000. She was ordered to undertake 12 hours of community services and banned from driving for six months. The prison sentence was then suspended for two years and she was placed on probation for one year, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Election Commission (EC) on June 19 endorsed all 500 MPs-elect including Ms Nateepat, who confirmed her intention to resign but said she had been told she must first complete election procedures.

House of Representatives secretary-general Pornpit Phetcharoen said that on Monday (June 26) her office received a letter from the Min Buri Criminal Court saying the case was finalised. Therefore, Ms Nateepat had lost her MP status under Section 101 (13) of the law on the election of MPs. The Move Forward Party had been informed of this.

The next candidate on the MFP’s party list would replace her after the House speaker was selected, Mrs Pornpit said.

His Majesty the King will open the new parliament on July 3. The House speaker will be selected at a joint sitting of parliament on July 4.