BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

House mulls meet to end unrest

House mulls meet to end unrest

BANGKOK: House Speaker Chuan Leekpai is scheduled to unofficially meet government and opposition representatives on Friday (Oct 23) to discuss the possibility of holding a special parliamentary session as anti-government protests continued on Sunday.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 19 October 2020, 09:42AM

Protesters, many of them wearing raincoats, crowd around Victory Monument, the primary site of the rallies on Sunday. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok post

Protesters, many of them wearing raincoats, crowd around Victory Monument, the primary site of the rallies on Sunday. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok post

Mr Chuan said both sides have agreed to discuss whether an extraordinary House session should be held to address the political situation before parliament reconvenes on Nov 1, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said he has asked parliament officials to prepare for the session, which was called for by the Pheu Thai Party in the wake of the protests. Several lawmakers from other parties have also discussed the possibility of convening a special session, but to date none has submitted a formal motion, Mr Chuan added.

“I would have done it if I could, but it is something that needs to be proposed by the government or members of parliament. We’re closely monitoring the situation to see what the House can do.

“We’re coordinating with government and opposition MPs quietly, so it won’t heap pressure on any side. We’re scheduled to meet again on Friday,” he said.

Somboon Uthaiwiankul, secretary to Mr Chuan, said on Sunday a special session can be sought by the Cabinet or by MPs or senators.

The Cabinet can ask His Majesty the King for a royal decree to convene an extraordinary session, as outlined by Section 122 of the charter.

A special session can also be convened if one-third of lawmakers from both houses of parliament request a motion for a special session.

Mr Somboon also said a charter amendment bill proposed by civil group iLaw could be placed on parliament’s agenda late next month if the authenticity of the supporters’ signatures can be verified in time.

On Sunday, three main coalition parties separately released statements relating to the protests, voicing their support for charter amendment to resolve the political conflict.

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Prawit Wongsuwo said while it supports the charter amendment process, chapters 1 and 2 of the charter – which deals with the monarchy – must remain untouched.

Democrat leader Jurin Laksanavisit said the conflict should be addressed through peaceful means and that scrutiny of charter amendment drafts should proceed without delay.

Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said a charter amendment will help reduce the tension.

K9 Point

Pheu Thai Party’s secretary-general Prasert Jantararuangtong said on Sunday the party would send representatives to join the meeting.

However, the party insisted on calling for the revocation of the Serious Emergency Situation in Bangkok and the release of all arrested protesters – which includes former Pheu Thai MP, Tossaporn Serirak, who is facing jail time for violating the Emergency Decree. He turned himself to the police on Sunday.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said that the people have the right to protest, it must be done in accordance with the law.

He said officials must beware of people who might abuse the gatherings for political gain, he said.

At 3pm on Sunday, organisers announced Victory Monument in Bangkok as the principal rally site in their bid to dislodge the government of Gen Prayut and push for democratic reforms. The rally – as well as supporting rallies held at other locations – ended at 8pm.

In a bid to prevent crowds from gathering, authorities invoked the Emergency Decree to order the operators of BTS Skytrain and MRT to close some stations from 2:30pm until 9pm, after which services were restored to normal frequency.

In the morning, the Free Youth movement had posted a Facebook message calling on protesters to gather at skytrain and underground metro stations without announcing the locations of the rallies in a bid to stay ahead of the authorities.

As of 7pm, 4,000 protesters had joined the rally at the Victory Monument, 1,500 people attended the rally at Bang Na intersection and about 600 attended the protest at Asoke intersection, a police source said.

Anti-government protests also took place in other provinces around the country including Nakhon Pathom, Chiang Mai, Suphan Buri, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket and Songkhla.

Some scuffles were reported at Bang Na intersection as the rally was about to end, after some street lights along the road went out.

A group of protesters tried to damage a nearby police booth, but was dissuaded from doing so by another group.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Defence chief denies coup is a possibility
Power outages to affect Patong, Srisoonthorn
House Speaker Chuan Leekpai joins Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Anti-government protestors gather in Phuket
Weighing the consequences
Majority want independent PAO chief: Nida Poll
Phuket Opinion: The middle way
Ardern wins landslide in NZ election
Man falls into water, drowns while fishing at Sarasin Bridge
Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days
Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok
Phuket island medical hub in the works
Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Riot police vs protesters! Phuket Vegetarian Festival begins! Tourists coming next week? || October 16
Four metre King Cobra caught in Kathu

 

Phuket community
Phuket island medical hub in the works

Foreign Insurances have a strong position. It are them who at the end pay the Phuket hospital bills ...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

....Want to remain a status quo.... Shooting at peaceful demonstrators is not possible anymore. Tho...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

In General, Thai officialdom is stubborn, not willing to see and understand changes. They just put ...(Read More)

Austrian man, 68, dies after 12-story fall in Patong

Where are his personal items? Who can give informations?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

Infection rate should never be the issue. If 100 20 year olds get infected, the deaths = 0! If 100 ...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

@JohnC + Goldwing, A regimental job to be done by foreign insurance firms, to investigate competence...(Read More)

Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok

America needs 4 more years of President Donald Trump. Do not vote for Biden, the Pro Abortion Baby K...(Read More)

Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok

I sincerely hope there is "Covid-19 Killer" in that blue dye, otherwise all the idiot prot...(Read More)

Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days

Oh boy...shaving a whopping 4 days off will have people flocking here in droves! Especially if they...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

The Kingdom is from high to lower levels very experienced in finding middle ways, but that comes wit...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 