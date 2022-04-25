House fire at Phuket Villa Suan Luang

PHUKET: Fire caused heavy damage to a house at the ​​Phuket Villa Suan Luang housing estate in the early hours of this morning (Apr 25). No people were reported injured in the fire.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 April 2022, 10:31AM

Firefighters from Wichit Municipality confirmed they were called to the home, in Moo 2 Wichit, at 1:30am.

Also arriving at the scene was Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwitpipat and Pattarawan Pensawas Head of Administration at Wichit Municipality.

Two fire trucks, one support vehicle and one rescue vehicle were dispatched to the scene, firefighters confirmed.

The fire team took about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Many rooms in the home were heavily damaged by the fire.

The value of the damage has yet to be estimated.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by police.