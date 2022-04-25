tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

House fire at Phuket Villa Suan Luang

House fire at Phuket Villa Suan Luang

PHUKET: Fire caused heavy damage to a house at the ​​Phuket Villa Suan Luang housing estate in the early hours of this morning (Apr 25). No people were reported injured in the fire.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 April 2022, 10:31AM

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

Photo: DDPM-Wichit

« »

Firefighters from Wichit Municipality confirmed they were called to the home, in Moo 2 Wichit, at 1:30am.

Also arriving at the scene was Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwitpipat and Pattarawan Pensawas Head of Administration at Wichit Municipality.

Two fire trucks, one support vehicle and one rescue vehicle were dispatched to the scene, firefighters confirmed.

The fire team took about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Many rooms in the home were heavily damaged by the fire. 

The value of the damage has yet to be estimated.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by police.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Beijing COVID spike prompts mass testing, panic buying
Police motorcyclist gets 1 year, 15 days jail for killing ‘Mor Kratai’
Artificial reef crane collapses off Kalim Beach
Probe into Phuket yacht fire continues
France’s Macron wins new term after far-right battle
No endemic status before EOC’s nod
Friendship Bridge bomb heightens fear
Phuket marks 122 new COVID cases, one more death
Most Thais want to elect their governors, says poll
Wounded dolphin rescued at Nai Yang Beach
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
UN chief Guterres to visit Moscow and Kyiv
New push to vaccinate school kids this term
Phuket Opinion: Final test for Thailand Pass
Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven

 

Phuket community
No endemic status before EOC’s nod

just open this country...i really dont get why takes so long..wtf... and make travel bubble with Chi...(Read More)

Even Phuket farmers need tourism, Senator told

Maybe if they grow ganja…,...(Read More)

Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven

@JahannesC: show us where a Lagoon 400 S2 get built in Phuket!!...(Read More)

Patong Bay Hill Hotel nightlife venue closed for 15 days

Welcome to Thailand the land of hypocrisy....(Read More)

Patong Bay Hill Hotel nightlife venue closed for 15 days

@maverick They can't change their life's .Living here to long has made them grumpy and di...(Read More)

Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven

In normal countries safety certificates of hotels, ( even seperate lifts), passenger boats, tour bus...(Read More)

Phuket marks 122 new COVID cases, one more death

...Present Covid-19 figures not show reality of what Covid wise is going on....(Read More)

Phuket marks 122 new COVID cases, one more death

Covid patients have colors, provinces have colors. Are the colors matching? :-) Of course zero pati...(Read More)

Patong Bay Hill Hotel nightlife venue closed for 15 days

I have been waiting for a reaction/comment/press release of the Patong Mayor regarding this long tim...(Read More)

Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven

The Phuket tourist safety image saved again. Lucky Phuket that the fire not broke out while this boa...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
EPL predictions
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential

 