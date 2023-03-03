Hottest time of year formally starts this Sunday

BANGKOK: Summer will officially arrive in Thailand on Sunday (Mar 5), with the temperature reaching 43 degrees Celsius at its highest, according to an announcement issued on Friday by the Meteorological Department.

weather

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 4 March 2023, 07:00AM

The arrival of the hot season will coincide with the monsoon covering the upper part of the country changing its direction from northeast to southeast, reports Bangkok Post.



The change will result in people in the northern and northeastern regions seeing a steady increase in temperature, touching a daily peak of at least 35C in the afternoons.



However, the department said the northern and northeastern regions would face cooler weather and some fog in the morning, while even lower temperatures would be felt on the tops of mountains.



This year’s summer is expected to end in mid-May, with an approximate average temperature of 35.5C, higher than last year’s 34C.



The highest temperatures will be 40–43C, with Sukhothai, Tak, Mae Hong Son and Lampang expected to be among the hottest provinces. According to the department, the highest temperature in Bangkok and its neighbouring provinces is expected to reach 38–39C.