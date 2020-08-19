BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks

Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks

BANGKOK: The newly elected president of the Thai Hotels Association has asked the government to include expatriates in the second phase of tourism stimulus, saying those who pay tax should receive equal rights.

Wednesday 19 August 2020, 11:01AM

Foreign tourists take photos at the Samed Nang Chee viewpoint in Phang Nga province. The Thai Hotels Association has asked the government to extend tourism stimulus benefits to expatriates in Thailand. Photo: Sarot Meksophawan­nakul / Bangkok Post

Foreign tourists take photos at the Samed Nang Chee viewpoint in Phang Nga province. The Thai Hotels Association has asked the government to extend tourism stimulus benefits to expatriates in Thailand. Photo: Sarot Meksophawan­nakul / Bangkok Post

« »

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi said the stimulus campaign for locals has run since July 18, but the slow response is a sign of weak domestic consumption as locals opt for stringent saving amid the economic slowdown, reports the Bangkok Post.

Ms Marisa suggested the government focus on another potential target that could help drive the domestic economy, namely expatriates in Thailand, who could be included in the second phase of the stimulus campaign.

“We need to treat expatriates who live and pay tax here the same way we treat locals,” she said.

In her view the scheme needs more attractive privileges, such as an increase in the subsidy for accommodation spending from 40% to 50%, or the launch of a tax deduction for tourism spending as in the past.

Ms Marisa said the outbreak is a temporary challenge for which operators need financial aid, such as soft loans, while they wait for international tourists to return.

Such liquidity support can prevent more damage to the economy in the long run, she said.

Although hotels are reopening after the lockdown eased, occupancy rates remain low, especially on weekdays.

Ms Marisa said the new THA committee members will actively seek financial support, including soft loans and a tourism fund, to save hotels from collapse and help them maintain business until Thailand can welcome a new flow of inbound tourists.

Thai Residential

She said hotel operators agree with the Safe and Sealed plan, which focuses on long-stay travellers from long-haul destinations.

Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, President of the THA’s southern chapter, said Phuket should gradually open for international tourists by setting itself up as an alternative state quarantine (ASQ) hub.

If everything runs smoothly during quarantine, tourists can step outside their ASQ hotel to another area.

Last week, officials from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration visited Phuket to create better understanding with locals and operators about the plan to open the province to tourists.

Mr Kongsak acknowledged that some locals fear virus exposure, therefore the 14-day quarantine is necessary to calm fears.

He urged the government to improve the complicated procedure of the domestic stimulus campaign in order to persuade more people to spend.

Mr Kongsak said Krungthai Bank should share the data on room bookings from the We Travel Together campaign, so that operators can prepare for more effective tourism stimulus at each destination.

Some 30% of hotels in Phuket are already open, with 50% expected in October, he said.

CaptainJack69 | 19 August 2020 - 11:58:05 

“We need to treat expatriates who live and pay tax here the same way we treat locals”

Yes, you do, you all do, you always have, and never will. TIT

 

Phuket community
Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks

"We need to treat expatriates who live and pay tax here the same way we treat locals" Yes, yo...(Read More)

Flood of plastic waste washes ashore Phuket beach

Are Bar owners responsible for cleaning beaches? That is funny. They are not allowed to have bars o...(Read More)

Nate won’t face ‘Boss’ case probe

And the s#!^-show continues. This is just an endless series of bumbling incompetence, with the only ...(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

!!! Shocking !!! The police didn't find any involvement by the police! Simply amazing that the ...(Read More)

Nate won’t face ‘Boss’ case probe

A Commission: 5 votes, 9 abstentions. Wow, a real nonsense 'Commission'! And panel after pan...(Read More)

Flood of plastic waste washes ashore Phuket beach

This is every year the same !Perhaps we customers at this Beachbar's should tell this so called...(Read More)

Fire breaks out in closed hotel’s storage room

Are all cables on the photos electric wires? If so, nice piece of installation work. Hehehe. See t...(Read More)

Flood of plastic waste washes ashore Phuket beach

Doesn't matter from where the plastic waste came from. Fact is that of this Orbor Tor the Offici...(Read More)

Phuket tourism plan due on Oct 1

They Plan to let in rich long stay tourists but will not let retirees back in, all about money and n...(Read More)

Fire breaks out in closed hotel’s storage room

The good old faulty short circuit. The excuse for every fire. Are there no regular checks by the fir...(Read More)

 

