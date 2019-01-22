THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

THAILAND: Incentives have been offered to encourage local hotel operators to use less plastic and join the Thai Hotels Plastic-Free Project.

environmenttourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 22 January 2019, 08:55AM

Volunteers collect rubbish on Koh Chang in Trat province. Hotels have been enlisted to reduce plastic waste. Photo: Bangkok Post

Volunteers collect rubbish on Koh Chang in Trat province. Hotels have been enlisted to reduce plastic waste. Photo: Bangkok Post

The project has worked cooperatively with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Thai Hotels Association (THA) towards the objectives of preserving the environment and promoting sustainable tourism in the long run.

The THA is one of several tourism-related bodies that signed a memorandum of understanding with the TAT last July to reduce single-use plastic materials by 50% by 2020 under a campaign called ‘National Cleaning Declaration’.

To attract hotels to the campaign, some incentives have been outlined. Those hotels that achieve the criteria will receive perks such as placement in international tourism trade shows and roadshows organised by the TAT overseas, said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Moreover, the names of the hotels will be published and promoted through public relations media of the TAT and the THA, and the certification can be used for other environmental assessment standards.

THA president Supawan Tanomkieatipume said that under the Thai Hotels Plastic-Free Project there are several requirements for hotels to follow, such as reducing the use of plastic containers and replacing them with locally made biodegradable products instead.

Other key conditions include cutting the use of plastic bottles and drinking straws in hotels and using a cooler to provide drinking water for guests or participants in the seminar room.

The idea is to handle plastic materials at all stages, from use in restaurants and hotels to plastic rubbish awaiting disposal.

Furthermore, building awareness of reduced plastic use among hotel workers, clients and owners will be carried out.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mrs Supawan said legal hotel operators can apply for the project from now to Dec 31. More details are available at www.thaihotels.org.

Mr Yuthasak voiced confidence that the project could help reduce plastic waste at hotel properties and tourism destinations, and that tourism service providers could use the campaign as a selling point because many tourists, especially Europeans, are concerned about environmental protection.

Thailand has huge amounts of plastic waste. The country’s 66 million people use two plastic bags a day on average, according to the Plastics Institute of Thailand.

In one year, Thais use 9,750 plastic cups, 8,000 plastic bottles and 5,000 plastic straws, the institute said.

Thailand received about 38 million foreign visitors last year and aims to receive 40.5 million this year.

Mrs Supawan said the waiver of the B2,000 fee for visa on arrival for 21 nations until the end of April will boost arrivals for next month to 3.8 million, up from 3.5 million last year.

Read full story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 22 January 2019 - 10:41:22 

Hotels, nice initiatives, however just a drop on a hot plate. A much more positive environmental impact it will have when all Tesco-Lotus, 7-Eleven, 24 Hour supermarkets in Thailand stop plastic bag providing. In many european countries you go to shop with your own bag, because you know you not get plastic bags. So? Why not here?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs
Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land
Phuket beach croc’s future still up in the air
Leopard sharks return to ‘East of Eden’ Similan Islands dive site
Hunt for Phuket oil spill perpetrator underway
Phuket’s coastal eyesore construction is legal, confirms mayor
Tourists safety, waste issues raised in US Ambassador visit to Phuket
Hundreds turnout for Thailand Environment Day Karon Beach cleanup
National parks fees waived for New Year – for Thais
Phuket beach seawall ordered moved ‘off the sand’
Half a ton of underwater garbage collected at Patong Beach
Truck caught refuelling Phuket speedboats at Rawai Beach – again
Officials deny ‘irregularities’ in artificial coral reef project

 

Phuket community
Two monks slain in latest southern attack

Perhaps a referendum among the people in the 3 southern provinces gives more light on what people th...(Read More)

Two monks slain in latest southern attack

...NOB and security forces will work more closely to 'formulate' better plans. What have the...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

Hotels, nice initiatives, however just a drop on a hot plate. A much more positive environmental imp...(Read More)

Danish man dead after motorbike hits truck making U-turn

Big question is: Is it allowed to make a U-turn at that location? A broken thai helmet is not a su...(Read More)

Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail

Amazing Thailand. You can here be a murder suspect/charged for it, and police wait in good faith unt...(Read More)

Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail

Is there any other country, in the world, where a person charged with murder is released on bail?...(Read More)

Model claiming Trump secrets ’dragged’ into Russian detention

Wondering what the first commenter is trying to say !?!?...(Read More)

DPM Prawit tight-lipped since joking about Nairobi attack

"one of the 10 richest persons in Asia" What an utter nonsense again! He is not even one o...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

"The buoys are just an abject waste of time and money," you could be right, but can you ex...(Read More)

DPM Prawit tight-lipped since joking about Nairobi attack

Give him a call and give your expert opinion on how to solve the matter....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Dan About Thailand

 