BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hotels urge CCSA to lift booze ban

Hotels urge CCSA to lift booze ban

THAILAND: Hotel operators want the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to lift the ban on drinking alcohol at hotels so they can compensate for weaker occupancy rates with F&B revenue.

alcoholCOVID-19Coronavirustourism
By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 February 2021, 11:38AM

Guests are socially distanced at a hotel buffet. Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day are traditionally lucrative periods for hotel eateries. Photo: Arnun Chonmaha-trakool.

Guests are socially distanced at a hotel buffet. Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day are traditionally lucrative periods for hotel eateries. Photo: Arnun Chonmaha-trakool.

The ban, which does not apply to hotels in Phuket, has impacted tourism sentiment leading to fewer bookings, generating less revenue for hotels.

But some properties have outlets serving outside guests and have survived by selling food and beverages, said Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA).

F&B revenue for large hotels in Bangkok normally accounts for 40-50% of earnings, including banquet and meeting services.

Mrs Marisa said during special events, hotels can gain extra revenue from in-house restaurants, including celebrations for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day when many hotel outlets are fully booked.

She said the operators acknowledge CCSA concerns that mass gatherings involving alcohol might increase virus exposure, but all hotel outlets strictly comply with CCSA measures to ensure high safety standards, such as limiting the number of seats to avoid a crowd.

“Most guests don’t come to hotel restaurants for a party. They just want to enjoy a meal,” said Mrs Marisa.

“Allowing hotels to serve alcohol can increase revenue during this critical period.”

Last week the CCSA insisted on retaining the booze ban in restaurants, though new data found more people threw private parties at their houses, which caused a higher rate of infection.

She said every source of revenue is essential for hotel operators if the government wants them to retain employees. Many hotel workers have been laid off and are struggling to find a new job.

THA has received a number of complaints from former hotel staff about inequality when they sought financial relief from government schemes.

“Many hotel employees were laid off earlier this year with the impact of the new outbreak. Yet they were excluded from government assistance because their taxable income for the 2019 filing exceeded the criteria,” said Mrs Marisa.

Under the Rao Chana (We Win) scheme, eligible informal workers should have bank deposits of under B500,000 and annual taxable income cannot exceed B300,000, or B25,000 per month, for the 2019 tax filing.

She said the limitation on bank savings is unreasonable, as some workers received compensation from companies or provident funds that they kept saving for many years.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Candidate registrations close for Phuket municipal elections
Electricity outage to hit west side of bypass road
Investigation launched after man’s body found in drainpipe
Woman escapes high-speed impact with only minor injuries
Myanmar junta cuts internet as troops fire to break up protest
Over 650,000 workers seek amnesty as government sounds warning
South African COVID variant ‘hits’ Thailand
WHO experts want ‘more data’ from China on possible early COVID cases
Knight Frank Report: State of Villa Market in Phuket 2020, Outlook for 2021
Phuket Opinion: Feed the hungry
Police and protesters face off in Bangkok – again
Mains water supply outage to affect Chalong, Rawai
Domestic air travel more than doubles in a month
Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over Thailand’s record low birth rate || February 12

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

You are right skip, the problem is that most people are stupid, full of fear and already brainwashed...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

What's needed is a new term for Q-Anon BS spreaders.. QPublicans, Qewpie-dolls, Qwackers.. So ma...(Read More)

Woman escapes high-speed impact with only minor injuries

That is not a dangerous curve for anyone who knows how to drive. People here seem to struggle with d...(Read More)

Phuket marks quiet start to Chinese New Year

Of course, as expected. Many people don't like the risk catching Covid while traveling to Phuket...(Read More)

Police and protesters face off in Bangkok – again

Huh, ..'socialist kids with communist ideas"?..That is a mouth full. Being pro democratic ...(Read More)

Police and protesters face off in Bangkok – again

Stupid socialist kids with communist ideas. Police should deal with them straight away!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

this is only going to end when one country like sweden stands up and says NO to the tyrany being enf...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket tourism figures brainstorm how to fix this? || February 9

this is only going to end when one country like sweden stands up and says NO to the tyrany being enf...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

this is only going to end when one country like sweden stands up and says NO to the tyrany being enf...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Feed the hungry

this is only going to end when one country like sweden stands up and says NO to the tyrany being enf...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Benihana Phuket
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort

 