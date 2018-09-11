THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Hotel maid accused of theft says she thought US$200 was a tip

CHONBURI: A hotel maid arrested for stealing US$200 from a Russian tourist’s room in the Pattaya area told police she thought the money was a tip and used it to buy a gold ring.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 11 September 2018, 04:56PM

An 18-year-old hotel maid arrested for stealing money from a Russian tourist’s room is taken to the currency booth where she exchanged the US banknotes for baht, during a re-enactment of the crime today (Sept 11). Photo: Pattaya Tourist Police

Siriwimol Sriwilaisuk, 18, who is employed at a hotel on Jomtien Beach in tambon Nong Prue, was apprehended at work and taken to Pattaya City Police Station today (Sept 11), said Lt Piyapong Ensarn, a tourist police inspector.

Her arrest followed a complaint by Nikolay Lavanov, 37, a Russian national, that US$200 cash had been stolen from his room.

The young maid admitted she took the cash, saying the US$200 had been left twice on a desktop in the room. She did not intend to steal the money. She thought the foreign tourist had placed the money on the desk as a tip for her.

She then exchanged the money, receiving about B6,500, with which she purchased a small gold ring and kept the rest for personal use.

She was charged with theft.

Read original story here.

 

 

CaptainJack69 | 11 September 2018 - 22:16:44 

Let her keep it and tell this Russian to be more careful in future.  200 dollars is a generous tip but by no means unrealistic and it was quite understandable for her to take it.  I mean who leaves cash lying around in a hotel room?

