Hotel kitchen worker stabbed by co-worker, dies in Cherng Talay

Hotel kitchen worker stabbed by co-worker, dies in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Police are investigating what led to a kitchen porter being fatally stabbed by a co-worker in the car park of a well-known hotel in Cherng Talay yesterday (Apr 13).

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 April 2023, 11:21AM

Photo: Cherng Talay Police

Photo: Cherng Talay Police

Cherng Talay Police Chief Pol Col Chalermchai Hersawat was informed of the incident at about 4:30pm, reports the Phuket Info Center.

Cherng Talay Police Deputy Commanders Pol Lt Col Sutham Ratanasawangwong and Pol Lt Col Satit Nurit with fellow officers rushed to the hotel, which police did not name,

Officers apprehended the perpetrator, referred to by police only as  “Mr Yut” (not his real name), a 20-year-old who also worked in the hotel kitchen, in the car park in front of the hotel.

Blood stains were found on the ground, and police recovered a 15-inch long sharp knife.

Officers noted that Mr Yut was wearing a pink polo shirt, blue denim shorts and black sneakers worn at the time of the crime.

Open Kitchen Laguna

Police referred to the kitchen worker who was stabbed as 23-year-old “Mr Rung” (not his real name).

Mr Rung had been stabbed once in the stomach, he was rushed to Thalang Hospital, but pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr Yut was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station for questioning and has been presented with the preliminary charge of murder, confirmed the Phuket Info Center report.

Officers believe the stabbing was the result of an ongoing conflict between the two men, but are continuing their investigation, the report noted.

