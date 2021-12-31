Hotel generator sparks fire at Koh Rang Noi

PHUKET: Officials have yet to estimate the damage caused by a large fire at a hotel on Rang Noi Island, off Phuket’s east coast, which burned from late yesterday afternoon and into the night (Dec 30).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 31 December 2021, 10:23AM

No people were reported as injured from the fire.

Koh Kaew Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) was notified of the fire at 5:45pm.

After confirming the scale of the blaze, reaching tens of metres into the air, firefighters from Rassada Municipality, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Region 18 office, the Royal Thai Navy Area Third Area Command “Laem Sing Fire Fighting Squad” and the Phuket Marine Police were all called in.

After everyone arrived it still took three hours to bring the blaze under control.

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan arrived to inspect the firefighters’ efforts and the damage caused by the fire.

Initial reports indicated that an electrical short-circuit near a main generator for the resort may have sparked the blaze, reaching an area nearby where some 2,000 litres of fuel was being kept.

Officers said an investigation was underway to confirm the cause of the fire.