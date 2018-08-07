THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Hotel badminton teams raise funds for Phuket school

BADMINTON: Over 150 hoteliers from 20 resorts in the Phuket area came together to participate in the Outrigger Charity Badminton Tournament, held last Saturday (Aug 4) at the PK Arena Badminton Club in Thalang, central Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 August 2018, 02:25PM

Over 150 hoteliers from 20 resorts participated in the Outrigger Charity Badminton Tournament. Photo: Supplied

Funds raised will go towards the Baan Kok Wat Mai School where Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort has undertaken several long-term projects, such as library renovation, school toilet enhancements, and upgrading the playground, canteen and classrooms.

Each hotel team contributed B3,500 to compete in men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles matches. JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa finished the day as overall champion after nearly 10 hours of competition.

“I’d like to thank all the hotel teams who participated,” said Leah Matters, Resort Manager at the Outrigger. “The players showed great spirit and sportsmanship to raise funds for a worthy cause – and to promote physical health benefits through sport.”

Badminton is a very popular sport in Thailand. It is included in the school sports curriculum.

Results: Men’s doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa was named champions after beating Andara Resort & Villa. Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort finished the tournament in the third place.

 

 

