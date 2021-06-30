The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hospitals set price for Moderna

Hospitals set price for Moderna

THAILAND: The Moderna vaccine will cost B3,400 for two doses when private hospitals in Thailand begin receiving supplies from the American pharmaceutical giant, it was announced yesterday (June 29).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 30 June 2021, 02:08PM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Demand for the vaccine is thought to be high after promising signs of its efficacy and a two million swell in pre-orders reported by Thonburi Healthcare Group, which is now negotiating to increase its initial order from five to 15 million doses.

Dr Chalerm Harnpanich, president of the Private Hospital Association, said the figure was finalised at a meeting between the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and Zuellig Pharma Ltd, and would be the standard charge at all private hospitals. The price covers the vaccine, a service charge and insurance.

The first batch is scheduled to be delivered to Thailand in early October.

The participating hospitals will start taking payment for the appointments from July 1 to strengthen their case with the GPO for moving to secure more supplies after concluding payment for the first round of five million doses in June.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health Service Support issued a warning about a fake agency alleged to have swindled money by taking preorders for the Moderna vaccine it had no intention of fulfilling.

Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, said the website advertised itself as the official vaccine agent of a Bangkok hospital, but when the victims had contacted the hospital directly, or turned up for appointments, they were informed there was no such agreement in place.

Arkom Praditsuwan, deputy director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, advised people to book directly with hospitals if they don’t want to wait for free government inoculations.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket records five new COVID infections, seventh death confirmed 72-year-old man
Patong top choice for Phuket Sandbox bookings
Tourists welcome but COVID rules must be respected, say local businesses
Phuket Sandbox rules tweaked
FDA warns against using animal drug as COVID cure
THAI extends leave without pay, deeper cuts needed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 64% of Phuket vaccinated, Activists doxed by royalists, Nightlife workers petition for handouts |:| June 29
Thailand Looks to Post-COVID Future With Ambitious Budget Bill
PM Prayut to grace Phuket Sandbox launch
With propaganda push, China’s Communist Party celebrates 100 years
Royal Gazette announces Thailand’s new regulations for online ride-hailing services
Drug dealing couple arrested after Phuket distributor confesses
Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%
Double dose Sinovac ‘up to 91% effective’ against Alpha strain
PM unfazed by criticism as B7.5bn of aid confirmed

 

Phuket community
Patong top choice for Phuket Sandbox bookings

"383 bookings have been made through the Phuket Sandbox scheme for 1,670 people,” Governor Na...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox rules tweaked

@ Dave_C Same as those fearmongers on here....(Read More)

PM Prayut to grace Phuket Sandbox launch

@Xi Virus Another poster with sinophobia. Wondering who is his boss ?...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

Target 70% - to date 44.8%. Just past half way to target for 2 vaccination requirement....(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

"Support me in my efforts to secure the bridge" Lol, Dave.Who you think you are ? The sav...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox rules tweaked

"they must come back to stay in the hotel ‒ even if they have their own house in Phuket"...(Read More)

Patong top choice for Phuket Sandbox bookings

5 days ago PN reported on the TAT revising their estimate for sandbox tourists in the three months s...(Read More)

PM Prayut to grace Phuket Sandbox launch

Xhan-o-Xha has been busy with his skirt as he is going to attend 100 year anniversary of CCP with hi...(Read More)

Royal Gazette announces Thailand’s new regulations for online ride-hailing services

the most important thing would be to clarify what a small and a larger car is...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

These [people] are even dumber than we thought. The latest comments to appear on the website for no...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Property in Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 