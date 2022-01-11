BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hospitals ordered to immediately admit child COVID cases

Hospitals ordered to immediately admit child COVID cases

BANGKOK: All hospitals are being instructed they must not reject children infected with COVID-19 and must also have on hand suitable medication for their treatment.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 11 January 2022, 09:07AM

Officials inspect a new isolation centre for children infected with COVID-19 in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Saturday (Jan 8). Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Officials inspect a new isolation centre for children infected with COVID-19 in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Saturday (Jan 8). Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Traisuree Taisaranakul, deputy government spokeswoman, said yesterday (Jan 10) that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered the Public Health Ministry to ensure public and private hospitals do not refuse admission to children infected with the coronavirus, reports the Bangkok Post.

She said hospitals must prioritise services for their young patients.

“The prime minister is concerned about the reported case of a hospital rejecting a child. He asked the Public Health Ministry to arrange for the efficient admission or referral of this group of patients, because children have lower immunity from not having been vaccinated like adults,” Ms Traisuree said.

Her comments follow reports that a couple in Nonthaburi province could not find a hospital that would immediately admit their eight-month-old grandchild for treatment. The child had been infected with COVID-19 by its parents and had a fever and low blood oxygen levels.

It was reported that hospital staff had told them to queue and wait their turn.

The prime minister had ordered the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health to admit all COVID-19-infected children whatever the severity of their symptoms, and to advise hospitals nationwide on treatment for the young and the preparation of liquid favipiravir antiviral medication for them, the spokeswoman said.

She also advised parents to avoid taking their children to crowded places and to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 themselves, to reduce the chance of their youngsters being infected.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US surgeons successfully implant pig heart in human
Phuket marks 468 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Transit rules for Sandbox tourists, Shrimp vendor killer caught, Hospital data leak || January 10
Phuket officials still figuring out 9pm alcohol curfew, already enforced but not yet a regulation
Competing for customers at heart of Phuket market slayings
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, jail term
Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release
Huge patient data leak from Siriraj Hospital
Sandbox tourists may not transit in Bangkok to Phuket, but can to Samui
Not enough hospital beds, says Phuket health chief
Ministry of Interior orders Governor to fight COVID
Phuket marks 513 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Raised COVID alert will not impact overall economy, says private sector
Opening of new sandbox provinces confirmed
Project to boost aquatic life in Phuket waters

 

Phuket community
Not enough hospital beds, says Phuket health chief

Why isn't the governor pushing for enforcement of the mask wearing regulation? "Just a col...(Read More)

China donates 500k COVID-19 jabs

China not gives/donates things for free in 3rd world African/Asian countries, including Thailand. I...(Read More)

Phuket officials still figuring out 9pm alcohol curfew, already enforced but not yet a regulation

What a dis-orderly mess on Phuket with not by BKK recognised Bar-->Restaurant without kitchen tra...(Read More)

Sandbox tourists may not transit in Bangkok to Phuket, but can to Samui

Madness that travelers to Phuket stil have to book arriving test seperately, and not being able to b...(Read More)

China donates 500k COVID-19 jabs

CrapOvac is fine if you're going to lock everything down, but Thailand is attempting biz as usua...(Read More)

Competing for customers at heart of Phuket market slayings

'Grown' men, teenage tempers, no concept of a free market economy and guns- never a good mix...(Read More)

Not enough hospital beds, says Phuket health chief

Most people are isolating at home or in hotels - more scaremongering - Aussie mate got infected 3 da...(Read More)

Phuket officials still figuring out 9pm alcohol curfew, already enforced but not yet a regulation

Headless chickens ...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

Medicine 101; 'Corona' is a CATEGORY of particle that has a 'crown' around it SAR...(Read More)

Not enough hospital beds, says Phuket health chief

Glad to see the large corp. grocery is again enforcing mask rules today not even one person seen wit...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 