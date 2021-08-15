The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hospitals not required to retest COVID-19 patients before discharge

Hospitals not required to retest COVID-19 patients before discharge

BANGKOK: The Thai government has decided that a further test for COVID-19 prior to a patient’s discharge is no longer required for patients in much improved condition, however such patients should continue to self-isolate at home until the 14th day.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 15 August 2021, 08:54AM

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul. Photo: NNT

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul. Photo: NNT

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, has responded to questions from COVID-19 patients and their relatives about the lack of a COVID-19 test prior to discharge from hospital, saying the practice is no longer mandatory according to the latest treatment protocol.

In the current circumstances, hospitalized COVID-19 patients whose condition has improved may be discharged from the hospital in less than 14 days, the typical quarantine period for COVID-19. A COVID-19 test to see whether they are still infected prior to discharge is not a requirement, according the the latest version of the official COVID-19 treatment protocol dated 4th August.

The updated protocol advises that the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19 may still remain in the mucus or saliva of a recovered person for quite some time, depending of the strain of the virus, which means they will continue to test positive for COVID-19 despite having recovered.

The protocol, issued by the Department of Health together with medical experts and medical schools, suggests a test prior to discharge is not necessary, while the course of treatment should be determined based on the patient’s symptoms.

Patients who have been discharged early from hospital must continue to self-isolated at home until day 14. They must immediately contact a hospital should they develop a high-grade fever, a cough, tiredness, or a chest pain, have difficulty breathing, or develop a lack of appetite. Patients who complete the 14 days without new symptoms can resume their daily activities as usual, while maintaining social measures including masking, hand hygiene, and physical distancing.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 15 August 2021 - 12:08:42 

Yes sir.  A very good idea not to test a departing COVID patient.  It's not as if hospitals are full of illness.  Who comes up with all these foolish rules and requirements?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Issuing of new, renewed driving licences back on ice
Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments
Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps
Government warned over test kit deal
Phuket marks 109 new local infections
Hospitals ‘should be allowed to import jabs’
Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot
Phuket fresh market ordered closed
China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe
Fisheries worker killed in tragic accident
Key leadership team join Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort ahead of re-opening
PPAO seeks B21mn for COVID support, B14mn for tourist attractions
Phuket marks 82 new local infections
Toddler among dead in UK’s worst shooting for decade
GPO to buy 8.5m Chinese testing kits

 

Phuket community
Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

Kasskoop the skywalk and office buildings are ideas of the OR BOR JOR president, not the governor. B...(Read More)

PPAO seeks B21mn for COVID support, B14mn for tourist attractions

Don't worry about the giant sewer pipes on Surin Beach dumping the infamous "black water&qu...(Read More)

Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

Alcohol ban is to stop large groups gathering and socializing especially in clubs the small bars are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps

Great eye-opening Op-Ed. CC'ing to US Embassy, Congressional Reps, Senators and State Dept ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps

@leleconjo Glad to see you still doing your daily rounds of inspections. But why don't you go...(Read More)

Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

So I can still go to a gym with people breathing heavily around me and I can still get a massage wit...(Read More)

Hospitals ‘should be allowed to import jabs’

There's no reason not to allow private vaccinations that doesn't boil down to arrogance by t...(Read More)

Hospitals ‘should be allowed to import jabs’

Have been several times to Phuket International- and Bangkok International hospitals. Asked for vacc...(Read More)

Hospitals not required to retest COVID-19 patients before discharge

Yes sir. A very good idea not to test a departing COVID patient. It's not as if hospitals are ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps

Thai Officialdom 'rules' are most of the time just pencil pusher creations, not reality thin...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021

 