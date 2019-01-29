THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Hospitality Golf Challenge 2019

Start From: Wednesday 3 April 2019, 12:00PM to Wednesday 3 April 2019, 08:00PM

The 4th Laguna Phuket Hospitality Challenge charity golf tournament will take place on the 3rd April 2019, with an amazing day of gourmet golf at Laguna Golf Phuket Course all in aid of The Children First Fund. Why not come and join the event with some great local hole sponsors treating all the golfers to some fun challenges and exciting Food and Beverage service. We are proud to have 89.5FM and Phuket News TV as our Media Partner and Sponsor. Visit www.asean-events.com or email mark@asean-events.com

Person : Mark Cameron
Address : Laguna Golf Phuket

 

