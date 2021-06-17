Hospitalisation rate for COVID-19 vaccine recipients released

THAILAND: The hospitalisation rate for people injected with the Sinovac and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines is 20-24 per 100,000 administered doses, according to the Department of Disease Control.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 17 June 2021, 04:24PM

A woman covers her eyes and turns away as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine jab at the government complex in Bangkok today (June 17). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency diseases and health hazards, said today (June 17) that 3.21 million doses of Sinovac vaccine and 1.94 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered in Thailand so far.

Of the Sinovac vaccine recipients, 993 had serious undesirable symptoms and were admitted to a hospital, a ratio of 20 per 100,000 administered doses (0.020%).

Of the AstraZeneca vaccine recipients, 472 had serious undesirable symptoms and were admitted to a hospitals, a rate of 24 per 100,000 administered doses (0.024%).

Dr Chawetsan said common undesirable symptoms of inpatients who received Sinovac vaccine were dizziness (20%), nausea (15%), headache (12%), vomiting (8%), rash (7%), muscle pain (6%), diarrhea (5%) and itching (4%).

“The symptoms are common to other vaccines administered,” he said.

Among admitted recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine, common undesirable symptoms were fever (31%), headache (27%), dizziness (21%), nausea (21%), vomiting (20%), muscle pain (15%), fatigue (13%) and diarrhea (7%).

Dr Chawetsan also said 68 people had died after receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Experts had considered 13 of the cases to date, and concluded they had nothing to do with the inoculations.

They died of coincidental events - eight with acute coronary syndrome (sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart), one with Immune Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (a blood disease), one with a pulmonary embolism (lung blood clot), one with purulent meningitis, one with intraabdominal aneurysm and one with a rupture aneurysm in the brain.

Dr Chawetsan said the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in Thailand were safe.