Hospital to distribute first batch of pot oil in August

THAILAND: Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri province expects to distribute its first batch of 10,000 bottles of marijuana oil extract to hospitals nationwide starting next month.

Thursday 25 July 2019, 10:38AM

Photo: File/Bangkok Post

Supaporn Pitiporn, the hospital's senior pharmacist who is in charge of its cannabis drug development project, said on Wednesday the hospital knows supply is insufficient to serve the high demand among patients despite efforts to boost production. Supply chain problems have curbed production, he said.

Under these tough circumstances, Ms Supaporn said the hospital wants to help patients gain access to cannabis-based medical treatment, saying it plans to distribute the first batch of 10,000 bottles (5cc each) with 1.7% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content to hospitals across the country on Aug 23.

THC a crystalline compound that is the main active ingredient of cannabis.

Permanent secretary for public health Sukhum Karnchanapima said around 100 hospitals have issued requests to the ministry to use medical marijuana.

Given the rise in cannabis stocks, Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital expects to be able to treat over 1,000 patients from 14 presently, Ms Supaporn said.

Read the rest of the story here.