Hospital apologises for nurse’s violent handling of old patient

PHITSANULOK: The management of Buddhachinnaraj Phitsanulok Hospital in Phitsanulok province has apologised for a nurse’s violent handling of a patient in his 90s in an intensive care unit.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 26 September 2018, 03:30PM

The management of Buddhachinnaraj Phitsanulok Hospital apologises for a nurse’s rough handling of an old man being treated in an ICU, at a media conference in Phitsanulok province yesterday night (Sept 25). Photo: Chinnawat Singha

Her actions were videoed and the clip posted on social media, where it had more than 7 million views.

Deputy director Dr Wisit Satienwantanee and acting nursing chief Siriporn Siriwatanapaisal expressed their regrets at a media conference held yesterday night (Sept 26).

They apologised for the sorrow they caused the family of the patient, who suffers from emphysema.

They also said the videoed nurse was mentally weak and unready for an interview for the time being. She faces a disciplinary investigation and would be reassigned to another department where she would not have to deal with patients.

The hospital management attributed her violent handling of the old man to personal tension.

Buddhachinnaraj Phitsanulok Hospital is the third biggest public hospital and treated thousands of patients a day.

Its nurses were well trained about professional ethics and the management hoped such an incident would not occur again, they said.

The hospital director, Dr Suchart Porncharoenpong, today (Sept 26) proposed the transfer of the nurse to another area, and the provincial governor approved it.

