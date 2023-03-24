Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Horseshoe crab warning issued after two deaths

Horseshoe crab warning issued after two deaths

BANGKOK: Health officials have issued warnings to the public after two people died and five others were hospitalised after consuming mangrove horseshoe crabs, which are lethally toxic.

healthdeathmarine
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 24 March 2023, 10:49AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The poisonous crustaceans are often misidentified with the non-toxic Indo-Pacific horseshoe crab, which is a staple food in the region, reports NNT.

To prevent further cases, health officials have published infographics to help the public distinguish between the two horseshoe crab species. They have also recommended standardised restaurants as a safer option for consuming horseshoe crabs.

In addition, consumers are urged to seek medical attention immediately if they experience any symptoms after consuming horseshoe crabs, such as vomiting or difficulty walking.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

In 2020, a woman in Phuket died after catching and cooking horseshoe crabs at home. The year before, a man in Trang province died after eating pufferfish, a delicacy in Thailand that contains a lethal toxin if not properly prepared. Such tragedies highlight the importance of proper identification and caution when consuming unfamiliar food.

Health officials are stressing the significance of proper food safety and caution when consuming unfamiliar foods, especially seafood. They recommend properly preparing seafood and only consuming it from reliable sources to remove or minimize the risk of contamination or poisoning.

If any symptoms occur after consuming seafood, immediate medical attention should be sought to avoid further complications.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Pooliekev | 24 March 2023 - 12:08:08 

No instant expertise from our culinary experts on PN? I am staggered.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Rawai crash, Warning over Pa Khlok fires, Phuket on TIME Greatest Places list || March 24
Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes
Island on Nai Harn Lake to be closed for two weeks
Warning issued amid continuing fires in Pa Khlok
Candidates for PPAO byelections confirmed
Thailand records 5.57mn tourist arrivals in first quarter
Phuket, Isan shine on TIME’s list of world’s greatest places
Plan in place to safeguard votes abroad as poll nears
Governor calls consuls to ’keep the peace’ meeting
Water outage to affect Cape Panwa
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tour bus crash on Patong Hill, Gunman dead after 15-hour standoff || March 23
Thai man jailed over spycams at Australian Embassy toilet in Bangkok
Motorcyclist crushed by truck in Rawai
Mai Khao beach cleanup blitz nets over 100kg of garbage
Phuket condo supply falls short

 

Phuket community
Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

statements on here !!...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

@Christy Get the facts right ! Panang did not originate from the south of Thailand ! And the Br...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

@John maybe you really have nothing else to do and no money so you stay home in front of your screen...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Yes southern Thailand which is populated by people of Malaysian heritage (because the British comma...(Read More)

Governor calls consuls to ’keep the peace’ meeting

This is a little unclear. Are the 33,068 foreigners living in Phuket legally registered with immigr...(Read More)

Thai man jailed over spycams at Australian Embassy toilet in Bangkok

What a ghastly demise- RIP. Take it easy out there, folks don't make the mistake of rushing,...(Read More)

Horseshoe crab warning issued after two deaths

No instant expertise from our culinary experts on PN? I am staggered. ...(Read More)

Crazed Thai man hospitalised in Phuket

@JohnC. Assumptions are like gaseous eruptions. Everybody makes them, but seldom likes the result. ...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

This, repeated, accident is one of a 'human error'. 1- Perhaps backlog in bus maintenance. 2...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

JohnC, All other routes, Kamala-Patong vv, Kata-Patong vv go over hills too. Fact is that these enor...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pacific Prime Thailand
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 