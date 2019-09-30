Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Horror crash spurs action

Horror crash spurs action

BANGKOK: Road safety advocates are calling on authorities to enforce road safety regulations more strictly after 13 people were killed when the pickup truck they were riding on overturned yesterday morning (Sept 29).

transportaccidentsdeathpolice
By Bangkok Post

Monday 30 September 2019, 09:09AM

Rescue volunteers help people in a pickup truck that overturned in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Sunday. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan / Bangkok Post

Rescue volunteers help people in a pickup truck that overturned in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Sunday. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan / Bangkok Post

Vans carry the 13 victims killed in a pickup truck accident from Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for funeral rites. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Vans carry the 13 victims killed in a pickup truck accident from Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for funeral rites. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

« »

Nikorn Chamnong, a member of the House of Representatives’ transport committee and a road safety advocate, said officials should not hesitate to enforce road rules when they spot risky road user behaviour. "Officers must pay extra attention," he said.

“If they see more than six people on the tray of a pickup truck that is exceeding the speed limit, they should stop the vehicle right away.”

Early yesterday morning, a pickup truck carrying 18 people overturned in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district – killing 13 students from a technical college in Si Sa Ket and seriously wounding the driver, police said.

Lt Col Samran Chuaythao of the a Bang Kaew Police said the accident occurred about 1am on King Kaew road.

A taxi driver who witnessed the accident told police that shortly before 1am, he saw a pickup truck turn from Soi King Kaew 2 onto the main King Kaew Road at high speed.

“As it prepared to switch to the right lane to go towards Lat Krabang, the pickup suddenly skidded off the road onto the pavement on the left, ramming two roadside power poles before overturning,” said the driver.

Twelve students who were riding on the rear of the pickup truck were thrown onto the road by the impact and were killed instantly.

Five other passengers sitting inside the vehicle were seriously injured, along with the driver. One died at the hospital later.

Mr Nikorn said existing laws actually prohibit passengers from riding at the back of pickup trucks. “However, due to the lack of efficient public transportation networks, many officers often hesitate to enforce the law,” he said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

As such, Mr Nikorn urged officers to follow the “middle path” when enforcing the law. For example, Mr Nikorn said that a maximum of six people should be allowed to sit on the tray, as having too many passengers at the rear will affect the truck’s centre of gravity and handling.

“They must not sit on the edge and the driver must limit the truck's speed to 80 kilometres per hour on highways and lower in residential areas,” he said.

The National Council for Peace and Order had tried in 2016 to ban people from riding on the back of pickup trucks, especially during long holidays such as New Years' Day and Songkran, but the ban was then revised to allow a maximum of six passengers to ride on the tray of the truck, following a widespread backlash.

Deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen told the Bangkok Post police officers were often accused of preying on travellers whenever they tried to enforce the law.

A police investigation revealed that most of the 17 victims were students of Si Sa Ket Technical College and many were about to graduate.

They had been participating in a job training exercise at a garage called Patara Body Service in Soi King Kaew 22/2 and were heading home.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Smuggle drugs in food! Dismantling child sex ring! Horror crash spurs action? || September 30
Phuket scores 11 at the Thailand Tourism Awards
Main Phuket Town roads to close for Veg Fest procession for His Majesty
Youth leaders arrive in Phuket for US-Asean Summit
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in shopping district
Kamala main road to close for Vegetarian Festival
Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean
Singaporean tourist rescued from drowning on Coral Island day trip
Phuket Vegetarian Festival underway
Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land
Bangkok condos to remain pricey despite new city plan
Lunlabelle party-house group released on bail
Indonesian Navy tall ship makes port in Phuket
Phuket Vegetarian Festival to generate B2bn
Traffic Police warn of road closures for Phuket Vegetarian Festival

 

Phuket community
Lunlabelle party-house group released on bail

The thai 'Pretty' death scandal cast worldwide international spotlight on this so called mu...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Look at schools in Rawai, opposite Rawai Post office, the school in Phuket town, around corner of Im...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

The unnamed writer{as usual} of this opinion is complaining about not enough warnings about possible...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

...many potential tourists think twice now before spending holiday money here and not go to Bangkok ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

'Sweeten' matters, minimise it, calling terrorists in southern provinces 'insurgents'...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

But i am sure that you Mr. Kurt never ever have done something wrong or stupid ur even illegal in yo...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Kurt it is just not my job to blame or judge others. Esp. because i am foreigner in a land where i d...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

no surprise happens everywhere in thailand.any school has the same young kids no license helmet wha...(Read More)

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

What looks like million dollar villas is what was erected. Meanwhile, another developer has clear...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case

Well, GerryT81, I guess, after reading your reaction on 22 Sep. 20:18 hrs, regarding your experience...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
La Boucherie