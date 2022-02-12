BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Hopes pinned on India travel bubble

BANGKOK: Thailand will soon initiate a travel bubble with India with the main goal of attracting high-value young Indian visitors who can make a significant contribution to the recovery of the coutry’s tourism-dependent economy.

COVID-19CoronaviruseconomicstourismIndian
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 12 February 2022, 09:08AM

Tourists from India pose for pictures at Phra Tamnak Hill in Pattaya, a prime spot for enjoying panoramic views of Pattaya City and Pattaya Bay, on June 14, 2018. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday approved to review a proposal on the Thai-Indian Air Travel Bubble (ATB), in which extra convenience will be offered to air passengers travelling between the two countries, despite some remaining Covid-19 restrictions, said CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin, reports the Bangkok Post.

Airlines and air ticket agents together with COVID-19 control authorities will play a key role in this bilateral tourism promotion campaign, he said.

About 1.9 million Indian tourists came to Thailand in 2019, a 25% increase from the the previous year, Taweesilp said, citing figures from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

They each spent seven days and B44,700  in Thailand on average, he said.

In 2019, this generated about B80 billion for Thailand’s tourism income, a 20% rise from the previous year when India had already become Thailand’s third-largest tourism market, with over 300 flights running from India to Thailand, the spokesman added.

"Indian visitors represent Thailand’s hope for the recovery of tourism," said Somsong Sachaphimukh, vice president of both the Tourism Council of Thailand and the Indian-Thai Chamber of Commerce.

"India is a high-value tourism market given it has 600-700 million people aged 29 years and under," she said. "The country also has a growing number of new millionaires."

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports previously forecast 20% growth in number of Indian visitors to Thailand by 2030, while the World Bank projected that 83 million Indian tourists would be travelling overseas by that same year, up from 24 million in 2017, Ms Somsong said.

Thailand’s main rivals for Indian tourists are Dubai and Singapore, she said.

Holidaymakers account for 85% of visitors from India. They are mostly aged 25-35 years old and like to travel with groups of friends, family or as couples, she noted.

Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said earlier the government hoped to start talks with China and Malaysia this month, in a bid to secure travel bubbles.

The COVID-19 Test & Go scheme for foreign tourists restarted on Feb 1.



