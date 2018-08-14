THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Hope floats to raise the Phoenix

PHUKET: After weeks of preparations, a team of salvage operators are today (Aug 14) hoping to complete the recovery of the Phoenix tour boat, which sank in a storm squall of Koh Hei (Coral Island) on July 5.

tourismdisastersdeathmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 August 2018, 10:14AM

The salvage team hopes to raise the Phoenix later today (Aug 14). Photo: PR Dept

The salvage team hopes to raise the Phoenix later today (Aug 14). Photo: PR Dept

The salvage team hopes to raise the Phoenix later today (Aug 14). Photo: PR Dept

The salvage team hopes to raise the Phoenix later today (Aug 14). Photo: PR Dept

The salvage team hopes to raise the Phoenix later today (Aug 14). Photo: PR Dept

The salvage team hopes to raise the Phoenix later today (Aug 14). Photo: PR Dept

The salvage team hopes to raise the Phoenix later today (Aug 14). Photo: PR Dept

The salvage team hopes to raise the Phoenix later today (Aug 14). Photo: PR Dept

The salvage team hopes to raise the Phoenix later today (Aug 14). Photo: PR Dept

The salvage team hopes to raise the Phoenix later today (Aug 14). Photo: PR Dept

Of the 89 tourists that the Phoenix was carrying when it capsized and sank late that afternoon, 47 Chinese tourists died.

The stricken vessel now lies on the seabed at a depth of about 45 metres, some 1.5 nautical miles off Koh Hei, south of Phuket.

Marine Department Director-General Jirut Wisanjit arrived in Phuket yesterday (Aug 13) in the hope of announcing that the Phoenix had been refloated, but strong wind and waves again delayed progress in the salvage operation.

Also present for the fanfare were former Phuket Marine Chief Phuripat Teerakulpisut, who is currently Director of the Marine Department Region 3 office, near Bangkok, and fellow former Phuket Marine Chief Surachai Burapanontachai.

Wiwat Chitchertwong, who is the Director of the Ayutthaya Regional Harbor Office but is now Acting Director of the Phuket Marine Office, was also present.

QSI International School Phuket

Mr Wiwat was appointed Acting Phuket Marine Chief after Surat Srisaiyason, the ‘incumbent’ Director of the Phuket Marine Office, was transferred in the aftermath of Phoenix disaster, though the official Phuket Marine Office website still lists as him the Phuket Marine Office Chief. (See website here.)

Of note, Mr Surat has not been named among any of the people under investigation for the disaster.

Marine Department Director-General Mr Jirut explained late yesterday that the salvage team had managed to attached three of the four tethers to the hull of the sunken Phoenix, but efforts to continue had been hampered by poor weather.

“Due to the sea waves and the strength of the tide, this could not be done safely,” he said.

“Tomorrow (today, Aug 14) we will have another boat in position to get the ship up straight. It is expected that the boat can be raised and hopefully back on land by tomorrow evening (Aug 14),” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

BenPendejo | 15 August 2018 - 23:32:27 

If they would have called in assistance from European or American experts, this boat would have been in dry dock weeks ago.  I'm also waiting for the big day when they give it a go...and something else will go wrong and hurt or kill a couple divers.  After 15 years here, I have no confidence in them doing anything efficiently or effectively.

Timothy | 15 August 2018 - 07:51:33 

Probably can't swim either.

Asterix | 14 August 2018 - 12:11:53 

I love to watch the workers sitting on the barge without helmet and life-vest under the supervision of the Marine Department Director-General....

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Phuket pushes to splash B508mn on marine safety
Phoenix Rising: Wind and waves delay refloating sunken tour boat
Phoenix tour boat owner to fight charges, renounces confession
Phuket Opinion: Never look back, never learn
Unsafe boats grounded in Phuket boat safety crackdown
Phuket boat disaster takes toll as Chinese tourist arrivals flatline
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
Five face charges for Phoenix, Serenata sinkings, Phuket Police Chief confirms
Phoenix to be raised this week, says national Marine Chief
Isoc steps in over Phuket marine safety
Phuket Opinion: Appreciating hero expats
Raise the Phoenix efforts still going ahead, assures Phuket Tourist Police chief

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club

 