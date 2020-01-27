THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Hooters National 100.000THB Wing Eating Contest

Hooters National 100.000THB Wing Eating Contest

Start From: Tuesday 4 February 2020, 07:00PM to Tuesday 4 February 2020, 08:00PM

Hooters THB 100,000 wing-eating crown heats up! The next qualifying round of Hooters National Wing Eating Contest takes place at Hooters Phuket on Tuesday, Feb 4. Simply pre-register https://www.eventpop.me/e/7989 or register at the event during 7.00pm to 8.00pm at the event, for a chance to compete in this exciting contest. The rules are simple: wing lovers can register in advance or on arrival of the set date, for 299 THB and the contest will be judged by a panel of Hooters Girls. The challenge is to devour 20 breaded chicken wings in the fastest time. Only the first 100 to sign up online or in person will compete from 8-9:30 pm. The top 20 fastest eaters will be selected for the Grand Final event to be held at Hooters Pattaya on July 3rd, 2020. The wing contest's next selection rounds will happen at Hooters Sukhumvit Soi 15 on Mar. 6, Hooters Samui on Apr. 3, Hooters Pattaya on May 15 and Hooters Silom on June 5.

Person : Hooters Phuket
Address : Patong

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Military medics help screening at airports as number of detected cases in Thailand rises to 14

The latest reports say the virus may hibernate for up to two weeks with no symptoms. How can it b...(Read More)

Chinese girl, 4, from Wuhan cleared of coronavirus in Phuket

The latest reports say the virus may hibernate for up to two weeks with no symptoms. How can it b...(Read More)

Chinese girl, 4, from Wuhan cleared of coronavirus in Phuket

The USA picked up 200 americans from a airport in Wuhan and flew them back to usa,. Did Thailand alr...(Read More)

Phuket Grab motorbike drivers strike for B10 more delivery charge

Very reasonable amount to ask for in my opinion. a lot cheaper than picking it up yourself...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Isn't it time that most all of those writing below start to grow up and - not carry on rambling...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Hubertk.. simple test, drive on any hwy, at the posted speed and see how many drive at that speed, t...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Hubertk... learn what hyperbole is, and not be so citical, a little understanding goes a long way....(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

No, Thais are not a race and negative commentary on all and any cultures and or societies is approp...(Read More)

All arrivals from China now screened at Phuket airport

The cheap masks are being recommended as a barrier to touching one's mouth or nose and do restr...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Mr HubertK, it are not my stats. And thai government publish almost weekly about speeding and driver...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket

 