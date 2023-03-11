333 at the beach
Hookah venue discovered on Bangla ‘following complaint’

PHUKET: Officials apprehended and handed over to police a hookah venue ‘manager’ after a raid on Bangla Road last night (Mar 10). A total of 52 hookah sets along with other equipment and shisha were seized and also handed over to police officers.

crimepatong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 11 March 2023, 03:23PM

Officials raided Crystal Club on Bangla Rd last night and found the venue offering hookah in breach of 2007 Customs Act. Photo: PPHO via Eakkapop Thongtub

According to Akara Suwattikul of the Phuket Provincial Defense Office, the raid at Crystal Club on Bangla Rd was order by no less than Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Somprat Prabsongkram and Kathu District Chief Thitiwat Boonkit.

Reporting the raid, Mr Akara emphasized that Phuket Governor Narong is serious about dealing with smuggling, sale and distribution of various substances and items deemed illegal in Thailand. Thus, having received a complaint about Crystal Club offering shisha, officials went there and conducted an inspection.

The allegations turned out to be true, as upon entering the club at around 11.30pm officials supported by OrSor militia saw people smoking shisha and staff serving them the illegal product.

One young staff member presented herself as the ‘manager/keeper’ of the venue and thus was taken to Patong Police Station to face charges of breaching the Tobacco Control Act and Customs Act which are commonly applied to all violations having to do with shisha, hookah, electronic cigarettes, nicotine or non-nicotine liquids, vaping devices and accessories.

Mr Akara did not elaborate on any possible consequences for Crystal Club as a venue. Similary, nothing was said about the patrons of the club who were found smoking shisha and thus techincally buying and using goods, brought into Thailand illegally. The latter can be of certain importance for foreign visitor of Phuket as disrespecting Thai laws can now result in a yellow (warning) or red (deportation) card from Phuket Immigration.

CaptainJack69 | 11 March 2023 - 15:51:33 

Next to half a dozen shops selling Marihuana. You couldn't make this stuff up. I'll bet there were some very surprised patrons in there. All I can say is people expect madness from Thailand, if they're happy with that then so be it.

 

