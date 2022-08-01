British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hong Kong Sevens fans can drink, but not eat, in stands

Hong Kong Sevens fans can drink, but not eat, in stands

RUGBY: Fans in the stands at November’s Hong Kong Sevens will be allowed to drink, but not eat, with masks having to be worn between sips, an official said yesterday (Aug 1).

Rugby
By AFP

Tuesday 2 August 2022, 08:45AM

Fans pack into the South Stand, renowned for its partying, during the last Hong Kong Sevens, in April 2019. Photo: AFP

Fans pack into the South Stand, renowned for its partying, during the last Hong Kong Sevens, in April 2019. Photo: AFP

The Chinese finance hub’s famously rowdy rugby extravaganza will return after a three-year coronavirus pandemic hiatus in November in a much needed boost for sports-starved residents.

But in contrast to most of the world’s major sporting events, strict coronavirus measures will be in place including a Beijing Olympics-style “closed-loop” system for players.

Hong Kong’s sports commissioner Yeung Tak-keung outlined what fans can expect in the 40,000-seat stadium, which will be capped at 85% capacity.

While drinking will be allowed in the stands, eating will be limited to specific “eating outlets” instead.

“For eating, you need to take off the mask, and we want to reduce and minimise the mask-off activities at the spectator stands,” Yeung told the city’s public radio station RTHK.

He also said officials would be keeping an eye out to ensure fans kept their mouths covered.

“We want the spectators to observe the rules themselves and, also, the Rugby Union will send people around to remind people to put their masks back on after drinking,” he added.

Phuket Property

That could prove to be an unenviable task for stadium stewards.

The Hong Kong Sevens is known as much for its raucous crowds as it is for rugby, especially in the South Stand - famous for its fancy dress, party atmosphere and all-day drinking, singing and dancing.

The Hong Kong tournament - the highlight of World Rugby’s Sevens circuit and drawing thousands of overseas visitors to the city every year before the pandemic - is scheduled to return from Nov 4-6.

But it is unlikely Hong Kong will see a large influx of tourists any time soon.

International flights remain well below pre-pandemic levels and all arrivals must currently undergo a week of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Hong Kong’s new administration, which took office this month, has been saying it plans to reduce the quarantine period soon, bringing in a health code traffic light system similar to China’s.

But there has been no firm commitment or timeframe yet for ending quarantine.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022
Verstappen wins again to extend title lead
Nunez outshines Haaland as Liverpool beat Man City to Community Shield
Russell takes maiden pole in Budapest
Thailand claim nine-medal haul at World Games
Man City’s Shield showdown with Liverpool puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight
Annissa ready to defend titles at Kata Beach contest
Four-time world champion Vettel to retire from F1
Out for the count: why Leclerc’s first-lap crash was so costly
Phang-nga international marathon confirmed
Atthaya targets win at Women’s British Open
Another fine finish for Thai veteran Thongchai
Triumphant Vingegaard seals Tour de France glory
Verstappen blows out championship lead after Leclerc smash
Leclerc on pole in France

 

Phuket community
Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard

pooliekev. Stop exaggerating. The story says the sword was only half a metre long. Either way it wou...(Read More)

Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard

why was it open still at 5am ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

9 Signs of Incompetent Management: Declining profits, High turnover, Overconfidence, Inadequate qual...(Read More)

Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

As always the usual suspects are blaming Thailand for everything. Even the most reckless foreign fo...(Read More)

Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

Another classic case of tourists coming to enjoy the tropical beaches, but end up going home in a bo...(Read More)

Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket

@Christsweet. Check the ongoing legal case....(Read More)

Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard

@Fascinated. In case some hoodlum with a metre long sword starts acting up....(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

'Disaster'? No one died or was even injured. The pilot has reasons for waiting probably as ...(Read More)

Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard

One key thing missing here- why was a security guard at a pub armed in the first placce?...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Please point out where it says "all passengers must be evacuated immediately if the plane slid...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket

 