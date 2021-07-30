The Phuket News
Hong Kong police investigate Olympic chants, China anthem booing

Hong Kong police investigate Olympic chants, China anthem booing

HONG KONG: Police in Hong Kong today (July 30) said they had launched an investigation into Olympic Games fans who booed China’s national anthem and drowned it out with chanting during a public screening at a mall.

Chinesepolice
By AFP

Friday 30 July 2021, 10:24AM

Some Hong Kongers booed China’s national anthem after watching Edgar Cheung win fencing gold. Photo: AFP

Some Hong Kongers booed China’s national anthem after watching Edgar Cheung win fencing gold. Photo: AFP

The Chinese international finance hub has had its best Games on record with Edgar Cheung winning gold in fencing and Siobhan Haughey taking two silvers in swimming.

But the sporting success also comes at a politically turbulent time for the city as China cracks down on dissent in response to huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.

Hundreds of fans gathered in a mall on Monday night to watch Cheung’s winning bout, erupting into rapturous applause and cheers when he came out on top.

At the subsequent medal ceremony, some fans initially booed China’s national anthem and then chanted “We are Hong Kong” in scenes that were broadcast live.

“We are Hong Kong” is often chanted by Hong Kong football fans, many of whom revel in the city’s unique identity and Cantonese culture compared to the primarily Mandarin-speaking Chinese mainland.

It was often chanted by football fans when China’s national anthem played ahead of matches.

Hong Kong authorities passed legislation last year banning any insults to China’s national anthem and flag with officials specifically citing football fans as one of the reasons they deemed the law necessary.

Today, police confirmed they were looking into whether the Olympic mall fans had broken the law.

“The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and will collect relevant evidence,” a spokesperson told AFP.

Police did not give further details.

A senior police source told AFP the investigation would cover “any insulting acts” towards the national anthem.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that was handed to China in 1997.

Beijing promised the city could maintain key liberties and autonomy for fifty years after the handover.

The city was a bastion of free speech inside authoritarian China and democracy protests bubbled for years until they exploded in a huge popular street protest movement two years ago.

Since then, China has sought to remould the city in its own authoritarian image.

It has imposed a sweeping national security law that criminalises much dissent and pushed an official campaign to root out anyone deemed unpatriotic.

Phuket community
PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

This rich elite, old age army guys, Sino-thai Hiso's + their flock in parliament/senate, this sm...(Read More)

Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open

So the Sandbox tourists who have since left Phuket to travel to other regions of Thailand now will n...(Read More)

Governor confirms Phuket Sandbox will continue

July 27, Phuket Sandbox will continue. July 29, Phuket Sandbox on a 2 week probation. Flip-flop, fli...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Number of clearing orders are really laughable. Now to be cleared on Friday July 30 If not, on Mond...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Thai Tomorrow-tomorrow-tomorrow. Hehehe. Promises of village chief MaAnn are not worth the paper wr...(Read More)

Phuket worker camps targetted in COVID crackdown

They think they're immune from Crap o Vac and are behaving as such- masks at work only, social h...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

PM Prayut should have explained what is really going on with Bangkok's vaccination center in ord...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

... with risk spreading Delta virus. Is true. That idiot initiative "Bring infected Phuket peop...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

What is possible to spread fake about Covid-19? Only 5% of population is now vaccinated, is true. Th...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Look back to my comment of last week- no surprise. Some people in Thailand really are 'unusually...(Read More)

 

