THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in shopping district

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in shopping district

HONG KONG: Hong Kong descended into a second day of clashes between protesters and riot police yesterday (Sept 29) with officers firing tear gas in a busy shopping district.


By AFP

Monday 30 September 2019, 09:22AM

Pro-democracy activists have stepped up their four-month-long campaign in the financial hub ahead of celebrations starting tomorrow (Oct 1) for the 70th anniversary of communist China’s founding. Photo: AFP

Pro-democracy activists have stepped up their four-month-long campaign in the financial hub ahead of celebrations starting tomorrow (Oct 1) for the 70th anniversary of communist China’s founding. Photo: AFP

Pro-democracy activists have stepped up their four-month-long campaign in the financial hub ahead of celebrations planned for the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding from Tuesday (Oct 1).

Police fired tear gas at protesters in Causeway Bay after angry crowds surrounded and heckled officers who had conducted stop and searches and then made a series of arrests.

The latest violence came after officers used tear gas, pepper spray and water cannon trucks on Saturday night to beat back hardcore activists who were throwing rocks and petrol bombs at government offices.

China is preparing for huge, tightly choreographed festivities including a huge military parade in Beijing to revel in the country’s emergence as a global superpower.

But ongoing unrest in Hong Kong threatens to upstage those celebrations as the semi-autonomous city boils with public anger over the erosion of its special freedoms under Beijing’s rule.

Over the last 17 weeks, Hong Kong has witnessed the worst political unrest since its handover to China in 1997 with huge pro-democracy rallies as well as increasingly intense clashes.

The city’s summer of discontent – first triggered by an extradition bill to the mainland that has since been shelved – has morphed into a call for free elections and less intervention from Beijing.

Activists had vowed a series of rallies in the days leading up to Tuesday's anniversary.

On Friday and Saturday night, tens of thousands of people turned out for two peaceful rallies.

Saturday night’s clashes took place on the sidelines of a large gathering but gave a taste of what is expected to be a tense few days.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

 

Global protests

Online forums used by the largely leaderless protest movement had encouraged protesters to meet on Sunday afternoon in Causeway Bay to take part in a “anti-totalitarianism” rally – part of a series of protests held around the globe this weekend by Beijing critics.

But police flooded the area ahead of the planned gathering, stopping and searching a number of people.

In a now familiar pattern, crowds began heckling officers, shouting slogans such as “corrupt cops” and “triads”.

After a bottle was thrown towards officers, tear gas quickly followed.

The clouds of acrid smoke sent people scattering, but crowds soon reformed and began marching down a main road leading through the city.

Under the policy of “one country, two systems”, China has offered tiny Hong Kong certain liberties denied to citizens on the mainland – including freedom of expression, unfettered access to the internet and an independent judiciary.

But the arrangement is due to expire in 2047 and many accuse Beijing of eroding some of those freedoms in recent years.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Smuggle drugs in food! Dismantling child sex ring! Horror crash spurs action? || September 30
Phuket scores 11 at the Thailand Tourism Awards
Main Phuket Town roads to close for Veg Fest procession for His Majesty
Youth leaders arrive in Phuket for US-Asean Summit
Horror crash spurs action
Kamala main road to close for Vegetarian Festival
Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean
Singaporean tourist rescued from drowning on Coral Island day trip
Phuket Vegetarian Festival underway
Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land
Bangkok condos to remain pricey despite new city plan
Lunlabelle party-house group released on bail
Indonesian Navy tall ship makes port in Phuket
Phuket Vegetarian Festival to generate B2bn
Traffic Police warn of road closures for Phuket Vegetarian Festival

 

Phuket community
Lunlabelle party-house group released on bail

The thai 'Pretty' death scandal cast worldwide international spotlight on this so called mu...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Look at schools in Rawai, opposite Rawai Post office, the school in Phuket town, around corner of Im...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

The unnamed writer{as usual} of this opinion is complaining about not enough warnings about possible...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

...many potential tourists think twice now before spending holiday money here and not go to Bangkok ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

'Sweeten' matters, minimise it, calling terrorists in southern provinces 'insurgents'...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

But i am sure that you Mr. Kurt never ever have done something wrong or stupid ur even illegal in yo...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Kurt it is just not my job to blame or judge others. Esp. because i am foreigner in a land where i d...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

no surprise happens everywhere in thailand.any school has the same young kids no license helmet wha...(Read More)

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

What looks like million dollar villas is what was erected. Meanwhile, another developer has clear...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case

Well, GerryT81, I guess, after reading your reaction on 22 Sep. 20:18 hrs, regarding your experience...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL