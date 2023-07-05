Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hong Kong leader says wanted activists should give up or live ‘in fear’

Hong Kong leader says wanted activists should give up or live ‘in fear’

HONG KONG: John Lee, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, called on eight overseas activists to turn themselves in yesterday (July 4), a day after police put out bounties on them for violating the city’s national security law.

ChineseSafetypolitics
By AFP

2023-07-05 10:12:36

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: AFP

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: AFP

Police offered rewards of HK$1 million (B4.4 million) each on Monday for information leading to the arrests of eight prominent democracy activists based abroad, accusing them of crimes such as subversion and colluding with foreign forces.

Lee said he supported the police action and called on the activists to surrender themselves.

“The only way to end their destiny of being an abscondee who will be pursued for life is to surrender,” Lee told reporters, adding they would otherwise “spend their days in fear”.

All eight fled Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the financial hub in 2020 to quell dissent after huge, sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019 were quashed.

Lee called on the public to assist police and said even the activists’ relatives and friends could become informants.

The offer has been criticised by the United States, Britain and Australia, countries where the wanted activists reportedly reside.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned the bounties as part of China’s “transnational repression efforts” and called for their withdrawal.

“The extraterritorial application of the Beijing-imposed National Security Law is a dangerous precedent that threatens the human rights and fundamental freedoms of people all over the world,” he said.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government was “deeply disappointed” by the bounties.

“We have consistently expressed concerns about the broad application of the National Security Law to arrest or pressure pro-democracy figures and civil society,” Wong said yesterday.

Australia will steadfastly support freedom of expression, she said later.

Britain will “not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK and overseas”, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“The UK will always defend the universal right to freedom of expression and stand up for those who are targeted.”

The Chinese embassy in London said after Cleverly’s statement Britain had interfered with China’s internal affairs by “openly (offering) protection for fugitives”.

“This is crude interference in Hong Kong’s rule of law and China’s internal affairs,” it said. “China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firmly opposes this.”

Interpol said yesterday that no requests for “a Red Notice or Wanted Persons Diffusion” have been received for the eight activists, adding that the agency cannot compel any of its 195 member countries to arrest or extradite an individual.

Zonezi Properties

I’m not afraid’

When asked about the criticism abroad Lee said the city was not unique in having a national security law that was enforceable internationally.

“I’m not afraid of any political pressure that is put on us because we do what we believe is right,” he said.

Hong Kong’s national security law has led to the shutdown of scores of civil society groups, political parties and pro-democracy media outlets since it was enacted three years ago.

It has also weakened the firewall that once separated the city’s legal system from that of mainland China.

Police have arrested 260 people under the national security law so far, with 79 of them convicted or awaiting sentencing in Hong Kong.

While the law is meant to include people outside the city, officials have not specified how external enforcement is possible.

The eight wanted activists include former pro-democracy lawmakers Nathan Law, Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok.

Veteran unionist Mung Siu-tat is also among the wanted, along with activists Elmer Yuen, Finn Lau, Anna Kwok and Kevin Yam.

Anna Kwok told AFP the bounties may indirectly lead to threats against those on the wanted list.

“(The authorities) want pro-Beijing members of the general public to be driven by populism and to bring us inconveniences or even physical threats,” she said.

But she added: “I am not afraid”.

“Actually, what they did makes me see even more clearly that what I have been doing is right.”

The other activists were equally defiant.

“I am just a Hong Konger who speaks out for Hong Kongers,” Law wrote on Twitter Monday. “We should not limit ourselves, self-censor, be intimidated, or live in fear.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign
Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist
King donates to Sak Surin rehabilitation
Phuket expat Arnaud Verstraete passes away
Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New House Speaker, Patong thief found, Python traffic, Tragic discovery in BKK home || July 4
Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards
Laotian man arrested for Patong break-ins
International office opens to probe Russia’s war on Ukraine
Huge response to ‘Job Expo 2023’
MFP, Pheu Thai clinch House speaker compromise
Van driver charged for threatening tourist
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No urgency for Phuket tunnels & highways after failed Expo 2028 bid, Astronaut in Phuket! || July 3
Police praised for stopping traffic to save snake
Govt mulls extending diesel tax reduction

 

Phuket community
Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

Heard that a million times...and where did you get that picture from? A tourist wearing a helmet!!...(Read More)

Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards

If these cards are "registered" then presumably a "registered" communications co...(Read More)

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

Perhaps its inappropriate that Zonezi Properties should have an advert embedded in this article sho...(Read More)

Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist

So typical it makes the stomach turn. Corrupt cops backing the REAL criminal. The video says it all....(Read More)

Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards

This lady is not the 'top' of the Simcard scam pyramide. She had influential providers. Are ...(Read More)

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

With respect for correct behaving Van drivers, are black sheeps/pseudo criminals of their club to du...(Read More)

Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

I'm assuming when Mr Faris first caught the minivan he would have requested to be dropped at his...(Read More)

Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards

This story is very light on details. Where and how can somebody buy thousands of SIM cards? Surely t...(Read More)

Laotian man arrested for Patong break-ins

So will this be a yellow card only offence or go all out and red card him....(Read More)

Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

What was the source of the confusion over the fare? Since that seems to have been the instigating fa...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
SOHO Pool Club
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 