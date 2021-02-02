BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hong Kong leader defends ‘ambush lockdown’ tactics

Hong Kong leader defends ‘ambush lockdown’ tactics

WORLD: Hong Kong’s leader defended her administration’s use of “ambush lockdowns” today (Feb 2) after a spate of overnight operations to conduct surprise mandatory coronavirus tests uncovered no new cases.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19police
By AFP

Tuesday 2 February 2021, 03:15PM

The government warned authorities would forcibly break into apartments if law enforcement suspected people were hiding in their homes or refusing to submit a mandatory test. Photo: AFP.

The government warned authorities would forcibly break into apartments if law enforcement suspected people were hiding in their homes or refusing to submit a mandatory test. Photo: AFP.

The new tactic involves authorities giving no warning of an impending lockdown, sealing off buildings where cases are detected and then ensuring everyone inside is tested, usually overnight.

But the operations have had limited success.

Overnight police cordoned off designated areas in four densely populated districts. Authorities conducted some 1,700 tests but found zero new infections.

Today, city leader Carrie Lam said the ambush lockdowns were “not a waste of manpower and money but instead well worth” the resources.

“We can’t take the number of confirmed cases as the sole or decisive standard,” Lam told reporters.

“Efficacy does not only concern recovery rate, but also prevention of the disease.”

Art-Tec Design

Hong Kong’s government are taking a much more proactive approach to testing similar to tactics used on the authoritarian mainland as it struggles to contain a winter wave of infections.

This morning, the government warned authorities would forcibly break into their apartments if law enforcement suspected people were hiding in their homes or refusing to submit a mandatory test.

Lam’s de facto deputy Matthew Cheung said officials would use “wider and more frequent” lockdowns as the city heads into the Lunar New Year holidays next week.

Hong Kong was one of the first places to be struck by the coronavirus after it spilled out of central China.

It has recorded nearly 10,500 infections with some 170 deaths by imposing effective but economically ruinous social distancing measures for much of the last year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australia’s Perth battles bushfire amid virus lockdown
Phuket lifts quarantine for all domestic arrivals, except Samut Sakhon
Myanmar coup means huge losses for Thailand
Hunt for fugitive husband continues, arrest warrant issued
Ministry to address elderly benefit flaws
Johnson & Johnson seeks to register vaccine
Third Army boss plays down influx threat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Manhunt for husband after wife’s body found on side of road! || February 1
Phuket police arrest knife-wielding 7-Eleven robbers
Phuket mayors, councillors discharged ahead of municipal election 
German man survives high-speed impact with traffic island
Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning
New leatherback turtle nest found at Thai Muang
SIA to begin Singapore-Phuket flights from March
Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

 

Phuket community
Myanmar coup means huge losses for Thailand

I feel sorry for the people of Myanmar, but since this story is about Thailand too, I hope this some...(Read More)

German man survives high-speed impact with traffic island

Perhaps the German was drunk, maybe he drove to quick, but the picture is clearly showing another mo...(Read More)

Phuket mayors, councillors discharged ahead of municipal election 

TWO months of discharge? What a dramatic time thing, just for municipal election? Wow. Is 4 weeks n...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

That small shallow lagoon between Naiharn Lake and the Naiharn beach is often the location of danger...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

Parents are liable for their kids and bad swimmers should use swimmingpools in stead of sea. The li...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

Whenever I go to Naiharn beach the lifeguards are always keeping a close watch on their smartphones ...(Read More)

New US Secretary of State Blinken affirms close Thai relations

The ironing diplomatic words are spoken. Given each other 'face'. Now comes the time of wait...(Read More)

Phuket mayors, councillors discharged ahead of municipal election 

I hope to read later in press, before election day., about personal profiles of Mayor and councillor...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

Thailand Officialdom acts by 'order'. Officials always wait for 'orders' from above....(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

It is not a coup. Its just an adjustment of an inappropriate female run government. Gillard sent Au...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Benihana Phuket
Property in Phuket

 