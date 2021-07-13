Hong Kong groom braves Phuket Sandbox to get married

PHUKET: A Hong Kong man who came to the island under the Phuket Sandbox scheme and his Thai girlfriend were married at the Muang District Office in Phuket Town yesterday (July 12).

COVID-19tourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 July 2021, 11:27AM

The couple were married at the Muang District Office yesterday (July 12). Photo: PR Phuket

The couple Francis Wong, 32, and Nattanan Chatadaensuwan, also 32, came to sign their marriage registration at the office, where District Chief (Palad) Jirasak Kongthanathawornsakul served as witness.

“Four years ago, I went to study in England and fell in love with Francis. We planned to get married, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down our plan,” Mrs Nattanan said.

“The Phuket Sandbox scheme opened for vaccinated tourists to come without quarantine, so Francis flew from Hong Kong and I flew from Bangkok to spend time together and to sign our marriage registration together here,” she said.

“In about a year I will move and we will live together in Hong Kong,” she added.

Mr Wong explained that he had some hiccups with completing the paperwork in order to fly to Phuket under the Sandbox scheme.

“Phuket Sandbox is a good project. Even though I experienced a complication on the required documents, when I finally had them prepared I could fly to Phuket immediately,” he said.

“After arriving in Phuket, I was welcomed and taken care of very well by officers and staff,” he added.