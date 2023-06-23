Zonezi Properties
Hong Kong Airlines commences flights to Phuket

Hong Kong Airlines commences flights to Phuket

PHUKET: Hong Kong Airlines’ inaugural direct flight from Hong Kong arrived in Phuket on Thursday (June 21) evening, bringing 147 passengers to the island.

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 June 2023, 04:13PM

Hong Kong Airways has become the third airline to offer a direct service between Hong Kong and Phuket. Photo: AOT Phuket

Flight HX741 by Hong Kong Airlines touched down at Phuket International Airport at 9.15pm, the Airports of Thailand Phuket branch (AoT Phuket) reported yesterday (June 22).

The arriving passengers were warmly welcomed and presented with gifts by the airport’s official representatives. The plane then flew back to Hong Kong performing return flight HX742.

Hong Kong Airlines now joins Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Express as the third airline to provide a direct service between Hong Kong and Phuket. The route is serviced by Airbus A320 airliners, and the flight duration is approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes.

In terms of pricing, Hong Kong Airlines offers a middle-ground solution with fares starting from around B5,500. Cathay Pacific’s prices begin at B11,000, while Hong Kong Express can be as affordable as B2,000.

