Honey Pot raided for serving alcohol to foreigners

PHUKET: Phuket officials together with Chalong police last night (May 21) raided the Honey Pot bar in Rawai and charged the manager for serving alcohol to foreigners.

COVID-19crime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 May 2021, 02:32PM

The Hoi Saem seafood restaurant was caught selling alcohol. The owner was charged. Photo: PR Phuket

The Hoi Saem seafood restaurant was caught selling alcohol. The owner was charged. Photo: PR Phuket

The Hoi Saem seafood restaurant was caught selling alcohol. The owner was charged. Photo: PR Phuket

Officers gather before their patrol of Cherng Talay and other areas in Thalang District on Thursday night (May 20). Photo: PR Phuket

Officers found no illegalities at the venues inspected at Boat Avenue in Cherng Talay. Photo: PR Phuket

Officers found no illegalities at the venues inspected at Boat Avenue in Cherng Talay. Photo: PR Phuket

Officers found no illegalities at the venues inspected at Boat Avenue in Cherng Talay. Photo: PR Phuket

Police with officials raided the Honey Pot bar in Rawai last night (May 21). Photo: Jarung Taochan

Police with officials raided the Honey Pot bar in Rawai last night (May 21). Photo: Jarung Taochan

Police with officials raided the Honey Pot bar in Rawai last night (May 21). Photo: Jarung Taochan

Police with officials raided the Honey Pot bar in Rawai last night (May 21). Photo: Jarung Taochan

Police with officials raided the Honey Pot bar in Rawai last night (May 21). Photo: Jarung Taochan

The manager of the Honey Pot bar in Rawai was charged with breach of the COVID-19 restrictions in place. Photo: Jarung Taochan

Chalong Police, led by Capt Suchart Soonthornmatcha, raided the bar in Moo 2, Rawai, at about 10:20pm.

Joining the raid were Territorial Defense Volunteers, led by Rawai subdistrict chief (Kamnan) Jarung Taochan.

The raid followed Chongmas Sakulpradit, Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) of the Muang District Office, receiving a tip-off from a local resident reporting that alcoholic beverages were being served to foreigners at the bar

Bar manager Sopa Chotchuengwong was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged for breach of the provincial order banning restaurants from selling alcohol and allowing the consumption of alcohol on the premises.

The raid in Rawai last night followed a blitz through central Phuket in Thalang District, on Thursday night (May 20).

Acting on instructions from Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee, Phuket Provincial Office Chief (Palad) Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabum led officers also accompanied by Territorial Defence Volunteers to patrol Cherng Talay and nearby areas for venues breaking the law.

All venues at Boat Avenue were found to be complying with the COVID restrictions in place, as were nearly all other venues in the area.

The ‘Hoi Saem’ seafood restaurant in Srisoonthorn, however, was found to be serving alcohol to customers. The owner was charged with selling alcohol and with breach of COVID-19 restrictions in place under Phuket Provincial Order 2645/2564, “which is an offense under Section 34 of the Communicable Disease Control Act”, said a report of the raid.

The patrol on Thursday night also found four young teenagers on motorbikes without licence plates near the Heroines Monument. The four were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged accordingly, noted the report.

The report did not confirm exactly which charges the four teenagers were to face.