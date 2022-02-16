Honda LPGA Thailand returns to celebrate 15th anniversary

GOLF: In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Honda, in partnership with IMG, has confirmed the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 will once again host the top golfers in the women’s game, competing for a prize purse of US$1.6 million (B53 mn).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 February 2022, 08:45AM

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, seen here with the the trophy after winning the 2021 Honda LPGA Thailand golf tournament, will be looking to defend her title in Pattaya next month. Photo: AFP

This year’s tournament will be held at the Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya, from Mar 10 -13, and will feature a field of 70 golfers, including 56 professionals from the 2022 LPGA Priority List.

The list includes prominent golfers such as 17-time LPGA winner Lydia Ko of New Zealand, The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open 2021 champion, Brooke Henderson from Canada, and The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2022 winner Danielle Kang from USA.

The field also includes Major champions such as Chevron Championship 2021 winner, Patty Tavatanakit, a rising Thai golf star, US Women’s Open 2021 champion, Yuka Saso, from Philippines and The Amundi Evian Championship 2021 winner, Minjee Lee from Australia.

The line-up also features past champions such as four-time LPGA championship winner Amy Yang, along with the tournament’s first Thai winner and current defending champion, Ariya Jutanugarn. LPGA Tour Player of the Year and current world no.1, Jin Young Ko from South Korea is also set to join the stellar field.

“Winning the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 was one of my greatest achievements because it was in my home country,” 12-time LPGA winner Ariya told a press conference.

“I am grateful to the Honda LPGA Thailand for continuously serving as a platform for local and international golfers to compete in a tournament that aims to spark greatness at all levels. I look forward to once again giving my all at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022. I am also excited to share the playing field with other Thai players and want to inspire upcoming golfers as much as they inspire me.”

Previous year runner-up and 2021 Chevron Championship, Patty Tavatanakit said, “The Honda LPGA Thailand has been a thrilling experience as we compete for a chance to win this esteemed title that is recognised worldwide.

“I am truly excited to be able to play in front of an audience again and know that we will all strive to do our best in performance. I am also thankful to the Honda LPGA Thailand for creating one of the most elite fields in golf, and showcasing Thailand so beautifully on this stage.”

Seventeen-time LPGA winner Lydia Ko said in a news release: “The last two years have been years of adapting and growing.

“I believe that I have grown a lot as a player and I want to continue doing my best and getting better at each tournament.

“I’m so happy to be a part of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 and can’t wait for what the tournament will bring.”

To celebrate the 15th anniversary, the Honda LPGA Thailand aims to reaffirm the commitment to raising the standards of golf in Thailand. With the hopes of encouraging greatness amongst everyone both on and off the course, the tournament has set its sights on resuming golf development initiatives such as the recent National Qualifiers and the upcoming Junior Golf Clinic.

The tournament is also dedicated to continuing the support for purpose-driven causes through fundraising efforts namely the charity auction, where proceeds will be donated to Siriraj Foundation in Bangkok and the National Qualifiers’ registration fees that will directly benefit Pong Primary Hospital in Chonburi.

To ensure a safe environment, the Championship will adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Department of Disease Control which only allows a limited attendance this year with no tickets available for purchase.

In addition to international golf professionals, fans can also look forward to up and coming Thai golf stars such as Atthaya Thitikul, Moriya Jutanugarn and the two-time winner of the National Qualifiers, Chanettee Wannasaen. With the Sponsor Invites List, the tournament has also given the opportunity for rising golf talents and fan-favourites to compete on this world-class stage, including Thai golfers like Pornanong Phatlum, Jaravee Boonchant and Rina Tatematsu (amatuer). The invite list is also extended to international players such as Emily Pedersen, Lucy Li, Hinako Shibuno and Kaitlyn Papp.

Golf fans in Thailand will be able to tune in to world class content of the event live on the Official Broadcast Host PPTV HD 36 from 12:00pm and their digital platforms: www.pptvhd36.com, Facebook, YouTube and the PPTVHD36 application across the four days of the tournament.