Homeless woman, 55, found taking refuge under pickup truck in Patong

PHUKET: Police safely took into protective custody a 55-year-old homeless woman found sleeping under a pickup truck parked at a home in Patong today (Apr 8).

patongeconomicspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 8 April 2022, 06:51PM

Officers from the Patong Police were informed just after 9am that a woman was sleeping under a pickup truck in ​​Soi Sanam Kao, off Phra Baramee Rd.

Patrol officer Sub Lt Suchart Boonra responded to the call, and arrived at the address accompanied by a fellow patrol officer to start talking with the woman.

The woman initially refused to come out from under the pickup. It took Sub Lt Suchart 30 minutes of talking to coax the woman to come out from under the car.

The woman, identified as Pleaw Wongkhonburi, said she had nowhere to go, nowhere to stay.

Sub Lt Suchart then convinced Ms Plaew to accompany the officers back to Patong Police Station, where they gave her a drink and arranged welfare support officials to come to provide assistance.