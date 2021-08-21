HOMA pioneers community vision in Phuket Town as it partners with local street artist ‘Kailand’

PHUKET: Innovative co-living brand HOMA has partnered with Phuket street artist ‘Kailand’ for its new project set to open in October this year in Phuket Town.

propertytourismeconomics

By Advertorial

Sunday 22 August 2021, 10:00AM

The community-focused, lifestyle apartment, features 505 one-, two- and three-bedroom units including restaurants, fitness, a resort-style rooftop infinity pool and ground floor co-working space where Kailand, or Jan Chaisri which is his real name, has let his muse fly.

Kailand’s moniker translates in southern Thai dialect as “naughty boy”, and his impish style floods the co-working space with humour, vitality and purpose set to energise Phuket’s new generation of entrepreneurs. The hyper-realistic freestyle fantasy cartoon mural lights up the ground floor and holds pride of place in the space.



“I actually graduated in product design and do ceramics but street art is my thing, and I’ll hang out with friends and bring a bit of love to local communities, brightening them up, creating colour and bringing a smile to people’s faces,” says the 29-year-old Phuket native.

HOMA is the brainchild of Founder and Managing Director Luca Dotti, whose vision to integrate local artists and craftsmen into the design-led project is a key driving force.

“HOMA needs to not only provide a sense of place but a sense of purpose – and that purpose is to engage and collaborate with the local community and create a positive social impact,” he said.

“Working with Jan has given us those things and more. He’s an inspiration – creative, energetic and a lot of fun to work with. He’s completed bringing the co-working space to life and will now be moving onto fitness and other parts of the building.”

HOMA Phuket Town is the first of three confirmed developments for Thailand – with a second due to open next year in Sri Racha, Chonburi and a third in the buzzing district of Cherng Talay in Phuket.

For more information please visit: www.homa.co