Holiday travellers find human body trapped under their car

TRAT: Horrified holidaymakers found part of a human body caught under their car when they stopped at a petrol station in Khao Saming district of this eastern province on Friday morning (Feb 26).



By Bangkok Post

Friday 26 February 2021, 04:29PM

Holidaymaker Saharat Ploykhrut stands beside his car, checking his driver’s licence, as a police officer examines the Honda Jazz, found to have a human body caught underneath it. There were no marks indicating the car had hit anything. Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong / Bangkok Post

The shocking discovery was reported from the Sawang Sawai PTT petrol station around 6.30am, said Capt Yodkhom Inkhai, a duty officer with the Khao Saming Police, reports the Bangkok Post.

Police and rescue workers sent to the scene reported that part of a human body was trapped underneath a Honda Jazz car with Bangkok licence plates. There was no damage indicating the car had run into anything.

Thai media reported there was a torso, arms and legs, but no head, caught under the car.

Driver Saharat Ploykhrut, 29, of Pathum Thani, told Capt Yodkhom that he and nine friends were travelling together in four cars. They left Pathum Thani province on Thursday night, heading for a long-weekend holiday on Koh Chang in Trat.

After entering Trat province, they took a rest break at the petrol station.

As they were about to resume their journey, one of his friends noticed what looked like a body of some sort beneath his car, Mr Saharat said.

He and his friends initially thought it was a dead dog. He slowly backed the car off and away from the remains. They were horrified as it was revealed to be a human body.

Mr Saharat, who was travelling with his girlfriend, said he and his friends had seen what they took to be a dog carcass on the road three to four kilometres before the petrol station. It was dark and they could not see clearly what it was. Mr Saharat’s car had been the last of the four vehicles past the spot.

Earlier, the Sawang Boonchuay rescue foundation in Trat had directed rescue workers to the scene of a reported road accident in nearby Khlung district of Chanthaburi province about 4.30am on Friday.

The rescue workers did not find anything on the road.

They began a fresh search later on Friday morning and found parts from a human body scattered along Sukhumvit Rd and on the roadside. They collected the remains, hoping they could identify the body and inform relatives.

Capt Yodkhom said Mr Saharat’s Honda car would be thoroughly examined at the police station. The other three vehicles also showed no signs of having hit anything.

The 10 holidaymakers from Pathum Thani said they would continue their journey to Koh Chang as planned, but in three cars. They would return to the police station to get Mr Saharat’s car after their holiday.