Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests

PHUKET: The Holiday Inn Resort Phuket reopens today (Aug 28), with a focus on ensuring guests’ wellbeing as the island prepares to start receiving foreign travellers under the government’s ‘Safe and Sealed’ policy.

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 August 2020, 11:40AM

The Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, a mainstay of Patong’s tourism landscape for more than 30 years, reopens today (Aug 28). Photo: Holiday Inn Resort Phuket

The resort, which has been a mainstay of Patong’s tourism landscape for more than 30 years, has implemented science-led protocols and service measures to ensure a safe, secure stay, said a release announcing the reopening.

“Holiday Inn Resort Phuket looks forward to welcoming back guests to a wonderful vacation experience with peace of mind. In preparation of the reopening, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket enhances the guest experience with new cleaning protocols and service standards.

A partnership with industry-leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey has led the Resort to integrate the global IHG Clean Promise. This includes deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants, contactless processes, sanitisation of high touch point areas and social distancing policies throughout the entire hotel, the release explained.

In addition, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket has also been awarded the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for its comprehensive guidelines, the release added.

The certification confers that Holiday Inn Resort Phuket has met the health and safety standards the SHA programme requires, which ranges from hygiene of the workplace and its facilities, guestrooms, meeting rooms, public areas, restaurants, staff hygiene and guest safety protocols.

“While we have adopted new protocols, our team is committed more than ever to deliver the same warm, welcoming service and personalised care,” says Bart Callens, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Phuket. “We see it as an opportunity to provide a place for guests to relax and reconnect with loved ones in a safe, carefree setting.”

The release also marked the reopening of the resort’s Busakorn Wing, which underwent major refurbishment in a US$$4.6 million (about B143.545 million) renovation of the resort that was completed in December last year.

“With the re-opening of the newly refurbished Busakorn Wing we offer a fabulous resort within a resort experience, where tropical sophistication meets traditional Thai luxury. Offering a fresh guest experience for our new and returning guests, the beautifully appointed Studio Rooms and Villas combine heritage-inspired décor but with Modern Thai elegance,” the release said.

“As a We Travel Together participating resort, guests will receive up to 40% savings and complimentary breakfast,” it added.

“The resort’s all-day dining restaurant Charm Thai features a revitalised menu that includes a new Phuket Speciality menu. Sam’s Steaks and Grill will re-open every Friday and Saturday night from Sept 4. Take advantage of the new Sam’s Staycation offer. If you spend over 5,000 baht per couple in Sam’s, you can stay that night for free, including complimentary breakfast for two the next day in the newly renovated Busakorn Studio rooms,” the release noted.

