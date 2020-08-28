Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests

Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests

PHUKET: The Holiday Inn Resort Phuket reopens today (Aug 28), with a focus on ensuring guests’ wellbeing as the island prepares to start receiving foreign travellers under the government’s ‘Safe and Sealed’ policy.

tourismCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 August 2020, 11:40AM

The Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, a mainstay of Patong’s tourism landscape for more than 30 years, reopens today (Aug 28). Photo: Holiday Inn Resort Phuket

The Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, a mainstay of Patong’s tourism landscape for more than 30 years, reopens today (Aug 28). Photo: Holiday Inn Resort Phuket

The resort, which has been a mainstay of Patong’s tourism landscape for more than 30 years, has implemented science-led protocols and service measures to ensure a safe, secure stay, said a release announcing the reopening.

“Holiday Inn Resort Phuket looks forward to welcoming back guests to a wonderful vacation experience with peace of mind. In preparation of the reopening, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket enhances the guest experience with new cleaning protocols and service standards.

A partnership with industry-leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey has led the Resort to integrate the global IHG Clean Promise. This includes deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants, contactless processes, sanitisation of high touch point areas and social distancing policies throughout the entire hotel, the release explained.

In addition, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket has also been awarded the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for its comprehensive guidelines, the release added.

The certification confers that Holiday Inn Resort Phuket has met the health and safety standards the SHA programme requires, which ranges from hygiene of the workplace and its facilities, guestrooms, meeting rooms, public areas, restaurants, staff hygiene and guest safety protocols.

“While we have adopted new protocols, our team is committed more than ever to deliver the same warm, welcoming service and personalised care,” says Bart Callens, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Phuket. “We see it as an opportunity to provide a place for guests to relax and reconnect with loved ones in a safe, carefree setting.”

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The release also marked the reopening of the resort’s Busakorn Wing, which underwent major refurbishment in a US$$4.6 million (about B143.545 million) renovation of the resort that was completed in December last year.

“With the re-opening of the newly refurbished Busakorn Wing we offer a fabulous resort within a resort experience, where tropical sophistication meets traditional Thai luxury. Offering a fresh guest experience for our new and returning guests, the beautifully appointed Studio Rooms and Villas combine heritage-inspired décor but with Modern Thai elegance,” the release said.

“As a We Travel Together participating resort, guests will receive up to 40% savings and complimentary breakfast,” it added.

“The resort’s all-day dining restaurant Charm Thai features a revitalised menu that includes a new Phuket Speciality menu. Sam’s Steaks and Grill will re-open every Friday and Saturday night from Sept 4. Take advantage of the new Sam’s Staycation offer. If you spend over 5,000 baht per couple in Sam’s, you can stay that night for free, including complimentary breakfast for two the next day in the newly renovated Busakorn Studio rooms,” the release noted.

Guests can find our special re-opening offers here:
https://phuket.holidayinnresorts.com/specialoffers/inside/23
https://phuket.holidayinnresorts.com/specialoffers/inside/26

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers charge B20 fares for Phuket food festival
Airport runway road to close for four months
Raids find no illegal workers, forced labour on Phuket fishing boats
TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats
CCSA names groups that can return
Govt agrees on charter path
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-school principal sentenced to death? Phuket tourism requirements! || August 27
THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket
We Travel Together benefits expanded to businesses
School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery
Cheers as New Zealand mosque gunman jailed for life
Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance
Interior Ministry: Local elections before year’s end
UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart
Thailand Elite – For Those Who Want to Make Thailand a Second Home

 

Phuket community
Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

This is about foreign tourism, yes? I see a photo with thai text. Can it be more clear that Thai of...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Red in BP that medical tourism is not getting of the ground as Thai officials regimental planned. Th...(Read More)

THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket

By end of November? I not believe it. Now already THAI can't pay handling services at foreign a...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

@DeK, Agoda and Booking.Com prices are outdated, form 'Old Normal' times. From before Covid-...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

@Jor12, Nonsens, UK and Thailand have a extradition treaty. And UK never will say: 'get stuffed&...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Thai Officials, with demand for $100,000 insurance have no knowledge/any idea that in many countries...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

What's the matter PM. Not getting enough kickbacks to buy more watches without foreign tourism d...(Read More)

School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery

What a joke sentencing in this country is. Not wearing a helmut B500, murdering 3 people in cold blo...(Read More)

UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart

So this delegation already finished their 14 day quarantine? Do they know that we have no water? How...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

I will not visit under those conditions. I have been coming to Phuket for 15 years with my wife and ...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Kvik Phuket
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 