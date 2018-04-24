POOL: The final round of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, was played last Thursday (Apr 19) with Hole in One bar taking the title of champions following a good 9-2 win at home to Wet Dreams.

Tuesday 24 April 2018, 11:06AM

The 2017/18 Patong Pool League winning team Hole in One Bar.

Going into last Thursday’s games, Hole in One were four points clear of second placed Natalie Bar who had sat comfortably at the top of the league table for an astonishing 16 weeks.

However, with Hole in One being placed against a lowly sitting Wet Dreams and Natalie being placed against a very tight Happy End Bar team Hole in One were obviously favourites to take the title on the night.

In the game between Hole in One and Wet Dreams, Wet Dream’s, which if entering the next league season will likely be known by a different name, new owner Kiki surprisingly won his singles and doubles games. But that was the only wins Wet Dreams could muster on the night and Hole in One picked up all the other nine points.

Meanwhile, in the game between Natalie and Happy End Bar, which was played at the latter’s venue, Leon from Natalie Bar had to face an on-form Teacher Tak in the singles and Tak certainly gave Leon a lesson in how to win.

However, in his doubles game the very same Teacher Tak, who was paired with Khun Oye, lost the plot shall we say and managed to pot the black ball when they still had four balls on the table.

In another doubles game, Happy End’s captain Jerry and Jan from Belgium played a very tactical game and managed to pick up the points over Natalie.

However, the biggest surprise of the night came in the beerleg. Happy End was playing very well as a team and were able to win the beerleg in two sets meaning the game ended in a 4-7 victory for Natalie.

Elsewhere, Red Light was playing at home against their neighbours from about 150 metres down Nanai Rd, Martin Swiss.

Khun Noi and Khun Kid from Martin Swiss played very good games and won both their singles and doubles. However, Red light was able to win one set in the beerleg meaning that they had to walk away suffering a 8-3 loss.

Caddy Shack were playing at home against the friendliest team in the PPL, Simon & Oils. When these two teams get together it becomes a real party and the pool is not top of the agenda for the evening. It is all about having fun and a good laugh together.

However, reports coming in from Paul, one of Caddy Shack’s more talented players, state that there were some outrageous shots played by both teams.

Somehow Caddy Shack managed to send Simon & Oils back with their tails between their legs following a heavy 10-1 loss.

Meanwhile, Ting Tong played at home against Wombat with both teams being made up of some good and experienced players.

However, Ting Tong took advantage of being at home, and their experience playing on their pool table which has the smallest pockets of all league tables with Lollipop, Corry and Dilly all winning their singles and doubles for Ting Tong.

Somewhat confused and disappointed Wombat returned to OTOP feeling the effects of a disappointing 9-2 loss.

Congratulations go out to Hole in One, Natalie and Ting Tong finished first, second and third respectively in the PPL season 2017-2018.

A great End of Season Party is planned for this Thursday (Apr 26) at Hole in One bar starting at 8pm. The party will feature doubles knockout matches for eight couples, free drinks and buffet, award ceremony and an attractive raffle will be the highlight of the evening’s program. All bar owners, team captains and players are invited.

Any new bars or people interested in playing in the PPL please follow their Facebook page Patong Friendly Pool League or just come join the party on Thursday at Hole in One bar in Kathu.

Preparations are now underway for the new PPL season which is likely to start in mid-May.

League Table