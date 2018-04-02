POOL: The 15th round of Patong Pool League ( PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, was played last Thursday (Mar 29) with Hole in One bar moving within six points of league leaders Natalie Bar.

Monday 2 April 2018, 11:39AM

Martin Swiss versus Simon & Oils and the supporters of both teams. The PPL is a great way for bars to attract new customers and foreign and Thai players to enjoy fun but competitive pool. It’s also a great night and the opportunity to meet new friends.

Both bars are set to play each other on April 12 in a game that will most likely be decisive for the this year’s championship.

Caddy Shack hosted their Kathu opponents Hole in One in last Thursday’s action, with Hole in One putting in one of their strongest teams to date as they show their eagerness to claim this year’s PPL title.

However, Caddy Shack had no intention of giving points away and fought their battle until the very end winning the beerleg and sending Hole in One back home with only a one point advantage after the game finished at 5-6 to Hole in One.

Table toppers Natalie Bar played away to Wombat Bar in what was a real battle amongst some of the most experienced pool players.

Wombat has been showing strong performances in the past few weeks and had their best players lined up against Natalie Bar.

Natalie Bar, who are also looking to claim this year’s title, put in a great performance on the night but Wombat managed to win the beerleg giving them a marginal 6-5 victory over their opponents.

Elsewhere, Happy End played at home against Ting Tong with the home team getting off to a poor start losing all four of the singles matches.

Nick and Frank from Ting Tong both won their singles and doubles. However, Chris, a talented pool player from Belgium was crucial in the damage control for Happy End. The game ended up at 5-6 to Ting Tong Bar.

Wet Dreams played away to Red Light Bar with the new Wet Dreams team showing that they are learning fast and getting more of a grip on their games over the last two weeks.

Gervais of Wet Dreams won both his singles and doubles, a repeat of his previous week’s performance.

The beerleg was won in two sets by Wet Dreams and thereby they picked up their first victory as their new team. Congratulations to the team’s players and the new bar owner.

Meanwhile, Martin Swiss played at home against Simon & Oils. Both teams have been playing in PPL for many years and there are no secrets held between the two.

A match between these two bars is always a celebration of their long-term friendship between their players. But there is always one slight problem when the two teams do face-off, and that is that they both like to win.

Norbert from Martin Swiss and Thong from Simon & Oils put in great performances on the night with both winning their singles and doubles games. However, it was Martin Swiss who were able to win the beerleg in three sets and that made the final score a 7-4 win for Martin Swiss.

The 16th round of the PPL is set to take place this Thursday (Apr 5) with visitors always welcome to spectate. Any bars or pool players interested in joining the Patong Friendly Pool League can get in touch with the organisers via their Facebook page.

League Table