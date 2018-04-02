The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Hole in One edge ever closer to Natalie Bar in PPL

POOL: The 15th round of Patong Pool League ( PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, was played last Thursday (Mar 29) with Hole in One bar moving within six points of league leaders Natalie Bar.

Pool,

Matt Pond

Monday 2 April 2018, 11:39AM

Martin Swiss versus Simon & Oils and the supporters of both teams. The PPL is a great way for bars to attract new customers and foreign and Thai players to enjoy fun but competitive pool. It’s also a great night and the opportunity to meet new friends.
Martin Swiss versus Simon & Oils and the supporters of both teams. The PPL is a great way for bars to attract new customers and foreign and Thai players to enjoy fun but competitive pool. It’s also a great night and the opportunity to meet new friends.

Both bars are set to play each other on April 12 in a game that will most likely be decisive for the this year’s championship.

Caddy Shack hosted their Kathu opponents Hole in One in last Thursday’s action, with Hole in One putting in one of their strongest teams to date as they show their eagerness to claim this year’s PPL title.

However, Caddy Shack had no intention of giving points away and fought their battle until the very end winning the beerleg and sending Hole in One back home with only a one point advantage after the game finished at 5-6 to Hole in One.

Table toppers Natalie Bar played away to Wombat Bar in what was a real battle amongst some of the most experienced pool players.

Wombat has been showing strong performances in the past few weeks and had their best players lined up against Natalie Bar.

Natalie Bar, who are also looking to claim this year’s title, put in a great performance on the night but Wombat managed to win the beerleg giving them a marginal 6-5 victory over their opponents.

Elsewhere, Happy End played at home against Ting Tong with the home team getting off to a poor start losing all four of the singles matches.

Nick and Frank from Ting Tong both won their singles and doubles. However, Chris, a talented pool player from Belgium was crucial in the damage control for Happy End. The game ended up at 5-6 to Ting Tong Bar.

Wet Dreams played away to Red Light Bar with the new Wet Dreams team showing that they are learning fast and getting more of a grip on their games over the last two weeks.

Gervais of Wet Dreams won both his singles and doubles, a repeat of his previous week’s performance.

The beerleg was won in two sets by Wet Dreams and thereby they picked up their first victory as their new team. Congratulations to the team’s players and the new bar owner.

Meanwhile, Martin Swiss played at home against Simon & Oils. Both teams have been playing in PPL for many years and there are no secrets held between the two.

A match between these two bars is always a celebration of their long-term friendship between their players. But there is always one slight problem when the two teams do face-off, and that is that they both like to win.

Norbert from Martin Swiss and Thong from Simon & Oils put in great performances on the night with both winning their singles and doubles games. However, it was Martin Swiss who were able to win the beerleg in three sets and that made the final score a 7-4 win for Martin Swiss.

The 16th round of the PPL is set to take place this Thursday (Apr 5) with visitors always welcome to spectate. Any bars or pool players interested in joining the Patong Friendly Pool League can get in touch with the organisers via their Facebook page.

League Table

Team

Points

Natalie

105

Hole in One

99

Ting Tong

93

Wombat

87

Caddy Shack

85

Happy End

83

Martin Swiss

78

Red Light

73

Wet Dreams

72

Simon & Oils

50

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.