POOL: The 14th round of Patong Pool League ( PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, was played last Thursday (Mar 22) with the results intensifying standings at the top of the table.

Tuesday 27 March 2018, 01:14PM

Luke has recently joined Simon & Oils after returning from being way for work in his home country. He is an excellent player and has been playing in PPL for few years. He can make some real incredible shots and don’t be surprised if he clears all the balls and the black in one go at the table.

The most thrilling game of last week’s action was that between Ting Tong who were playing at home against Hole in One.

Nick, who has played for Ting Tong for many years, started the game very well winning his singles and doubles games. However, sadly for Ting Tong this was the only two points they managed to pick up in the game and Hole in One took nine points back over Patong Hill to Kathu where Khun

Kwan was waiting excitedly after learning her team had moved to second spot in the PPL ranking and now just seven points adrift of leaders Natalie Bar.

Turning to the league leaders, Natalie Bar were at home to Red Light, and let’s just say this was an evening of errors with both teams making faulty pots on the black.

But on a positive note, in one game Khun Tum from Red Light potted the black straight from the break thus giving him by far the fastest win of the evening. His opponent Leon could do little else than to buy him a drink following the quick defeat.

Red Light gave Natalie a real run for their money throughout the evening but Natalie managed to pick up a marginal 6-5 win.

Lower down the league table, Happy End played away to Simon & Oils. Usually these two teams get along very well, but the recent make-over of the Simon & Oil team made the competition more fierce than ever.

Tak the Teacher, just back from his trip to Europe, made very little contribution to his team’s (Happy End) night other than the fact that he won the toss twice and took his own cue.

He put the evening’s poor performance down to jet lag taking its toll, but that’s very doubtful!

Luke from Simon & Oils showed some exceptional skills on the night, however, Happy End won the evening 8-3.

Elsewhere, Wet Dream hosted Caddy Shack. With only two players left of the original Wet Dreams team they are now pretty much a new team to the PPL.

However, they are quickly gaining experience and Caddy Shack only managed to win the game 6-5 in the beerleg.

However, it should be mentioned that Gervais of Wet Dreams put in a good performance and won both his single and doubles.

Martin Swiss battled against Wombat at home game. Both teams have been quite steady this season and are always up for a good game.

Reed and Azza from Wombat had good results by both winning their singles and doubles. However, the match was decided in the third game of the beerleg. Martin Swiss team kept their nerve and won the match 6-5.

The next round of the PPL will take place this Thursday (Mar 29) with visitors being more than welcome to attend and spectate. Any bars or pool players interested in joining the Patong Friendly Pool League are advised to make contact via their Facebook page.

League Table