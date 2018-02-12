The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Hole in One bring excitement to top of Patong Pool League

POOL: It was a “dark” 8th round of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, last Thursday (Feb 8) with the games played Caddy Shack and Hole in One bars, both played in Kathu, being disrupted by a power outage and games having to be played by candlelight.

Matt Pond

Monday 12 February 2018, 03:26PM

Nong Fern plays for Happy End and is always sure to make for a beautiful picture. Fern started as a mascot for the team but has become a good player this season.
But reports coming in say that the outage and candlelights made for it being more of a romantic atmosphere. The Phuket News will leave that to readers’ imaginations!

It now appears that following the outage in Kathu last week and rain stopping play at Wombat Bar the week before, all players now have to be prepared for any eventuality in the PPL.

Back to the action, and despite Hole in One getting off to a slow start this season they have started picking up pace in recent weeks.

Last Thursday saw them placed against PPL leaders Natalie Bar, and with Natalie not having lost a game thus far this season was a real test of their nerves.

But Hole in One was well up for the task and took a convincing 8-3 win over the table toppers.

The other match played “in the dark” was Caddy Shack versus Martin Swiss. The visitors were represented again by four of the Thai-Swiss family, but Caddy Shack triumphed 6-5 in a close battle.

Elsewhere, Wet Dreams hosted Wombat Bar, with the visitors prolonging their good run of the last few weeks taking a good 4-7 victory.

Happy End played at home against Red Light and both teams saw their “star” performers, Teacher Tak and Scott Griffin return to the table.

Despite Tak and Scott being the best of friends off the table, at the table it’s a very different matter, and in last week’s action it was no different. After a blistering start in the singles where Scott almost 7-balled Tak, and with Tak knowing that if that had happened he would have been reminded about it for years to come, he did manage to fight back but didn’t manage to take the win.

However, Teacher Tak got his revenge in the doubles match meaning the pair finished the night level pegging at 1-1.

But with Happy End leading 5-3, and probably expecting to win the match, Red Light showed great spirit and finally won the game 5-6.

Meanwhile, second placed Ting Tong were up against Simon & Oil, with the latter playing by far their best match of the season. Before the beerleg Simon & Oil led by 5-4 but there was a surprise in store for them

In the 3rd match of the beerleg, Ting Tong took back control of the game and ended up walking away with a narrow 6-5 win.

Last weeks results have certainly intensified this years competition with Natalie Bar now just one point ahead of Ting Tong, but Hole in One are also making up ground on the two.

The next round will be played this Thursday (Feb 15), and visitors are more than welcome.

Furthermore, several new bars have already informed league officials that they will be joining the PPL next season.

League Table

Team

Points

Natalie

58

Ting Tong

57

Hole in One

51

Caddy Shack

45

Happy End

44

Wet Dreams

42

Wombat

42

Martin Swiss

40

Red Light

35

Simon Oil

26

 

 

 
