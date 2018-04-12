GOLF: All places for the Thailand Final of the the Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge 2018 are now booked following the completion of the qualifying series with Qualifier 6 taking place last week in Phuket, with the highlight being the first-ever hole-in-one in a WCGC Thailand event series.

Andrew De Bruin will be hoping to repeat his hole-in-one at the Thailand Finals. Photo: Fore Management

A solid field of 24 teams arrived at Laguna Golf Phuket with hopes of taking one of the final three spots in the final at the end of April. However, the highlight of the day was no doubt Andrew De Bruin sinking a hole-in-one on the 12th hole, the first-ever hole-in-one in a WCGC Thailand event series.

De Bruin will be hoping lightning can strike twice as in the WCGC Thailand Final title sponsor Blue Horizon will be offering a one-bedroom studio condo at their outstanding new development Grand Himalai as a hole-in-one prize.

Grand Himalai will be operated as a five-star hotel-resort under Ramada Plaza and in the ideal location in Kamala along Millionaires Mile. Grand Himalai is a large development offering unique facilities such as cable car, iceberg pool and lobby, bird’s nest style spa, meditation garden and natural waterfall.

De Bruin’s hole-in-one helped him and his teammate Kevin Quilty from Mutihull Solutions Asia qualify in 3rd place, they were joined by Rich Beams and Henry Chiew from Shadow Golf in 2nd place and in 1st place was Higher-Edge with a brilliant score of 45 points.

“It was an awesome day and experience,” De Bruin told The Phuket News this week from the Singapore Boat Show.

“It was certainly the best shot of my life,” he added.

This completes the field for the final, where there will be 18 teams fighting it out to get on the plane to Portugal and represent Thailand at the World Final.

The other teams joining Mutihull Solutions Asia, Shadow Golf and Higher-Edge in the Thailand Final will be:

• The Naiharn Beach Boys and Prime Real Estate who reached the final via Qualifier One held at Laguna Golf Phuket on Feb 10;

• Pace Developments, Ood Ood, S & T and Kaitep Farm via Qualifier Two held at the Thai Country Club on Feb 19;

• Akvavit Grill & Bar and TFL via Qualifier 3 held at the Phoenix Gold Golf Club in Pattaya on Mar 15, both of whom also reached the Thailand final last year;

• Evason Hua Hin via Qualifier Four held at Banyan The Resort in Hua Hin on Mar 17; and

• Lotus Valley and Austro Pro via Qualifier 5 held at the Lotus Valley Golf Club (Bangkok) on Mar 25.

The winner of the Blue Horizon World Corporate Challenge Thailand 2018 Grand Final, to be played at Laguna Golf Phuket on April 28, will represent Thailand at the World Final in Cascais, Portugal, in June 2018.

Last year it was Team TFL (Dietmar Bandat and John Siena) who came out victorious at the Thailand Final finishing with a very respectable score of 68 points, booking their ticket to Portugal for the WCGC World Final, where they finished 4th overall.

The Phuket News is proud media sponsor of the Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge 2018.