THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

HM The King wishes Thais a happy year

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King appeared on national television Monday night to express his best wishes for the Thai people.


By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 1 January 2019, 12:41AM

His Majesty the King appeared on national TV on Monday night. (Photo courtesy Royal Household Bureau)

His Majesty the King appeared on national TV on Monday night. (Photo courtesy Royal Household Bureau)

He wishes the people happiness, health, success, prosperity and clear wisdom.

In his message, the monarch stressed the importance of love and care, wisdom, forbearance and sufficiency, among other important virtues, as these forces will bring happiness not only to oneself, but also to one’s family and the society as a whole.

They will also enable the nation to overcome challenges and obstacles and achieve prosperity and security.

At the end of the message, His Majesty sought the powers of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the sacred forces to protect the people and give them morale for the sake of national strength.

Earlier, His Majesty issued a New Year greeting card wishing the best for Thais. (See here.)

The card contains His Majesty's new year message which reads: “Greetings for 2019. With love and pure heart, may this year be filled with liveliness, health, happiness, and wisdom. May you have the encouragement and the will to bring happiness to yourself and others throughout the year and ever after.”

 

Read original story here.

https://www.bangkokpost.com/news/general/1603462/hm-wishes-thais-a-happy-year

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Seven young men charged with gang rape of girl, 13
Chiang Mai tops New Year traffic casualties
Cops extend hunt for Samila bomber
Samui cabbies told to use meters, end euro rip-off
Samila bombing not politically motivated: Police
NACC cops backlash in Prawit case
Price controls may be placed on soaring medical costs
Medical cannabis, kratom bill passed by NLA
Haze hits Bangkok
Police raid meth factory, B170mn in raids
Women news anchors complain their photos sexually abused
Ital-Thai boss Premchai begins court fight in black leopard case
Government mulls private detention centres
New copyright protection centre debuts
Cops ‘failed to act’ over gang-rape of minor

 

Phuket community
Login game premier league competition

Tommy42 I use to have dirty nellies bar but closed 2years ago. Now just usually sit in nanai ro...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi. Good end to the year. Won December. Thanks everyone. Look forward to hearing from phuket...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

6 accidents 'reported'- therein stands the rub. The Kamala ambo alone was out 4 times yester...(Read More)

Samila bombing not politically motivated: Police

What a nonsense. Of course it political and tourist disturbing motivated. How can the very slow work...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

Inspected 4688. During just 24 hours. Result? 1189 culprits. Almost 25 %! And that while people know...(Read More)

Russian woman arrested for ‘tagging’ Phuket roads

Must have been the heat to make her not thinking in advance about her action. But hey, why was she ...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

Delusional...Add to that selfish and greedy. Loves the direction the island is going. More and more ...(Read More)

Police again announce seizure of B4.6bn in assets, allege B7bn in tax fraud by Chinese tour operator

The usual incorrect statements again from the serial mentally challenged commentator....(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

LOL...RDD2 cant' work out that he introduced "toxic" into the equation. Anyway, who r...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

Very sorry, but the 14 year old boy was supposed to never take that turn, 14 years and running motor...(Read More)

 

Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Go Air
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo

 