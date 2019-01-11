PHUKET: His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) has delivered a special message for National Children’s Day for the Year 2019, which is being celebrated across Thailand today (Jan 12).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 January 2019, 08:00AM

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) has delivered a special message for National Children’s Day today (Jan 12). Photo: Royal Household Bureau

Children’s Day, in Thai called Wan Dek, is celebrated throughout the country on the second Saturday of January every year.

The national day, although not a public holiday, is celebrated to give children the opportunity to have fun and to create awareness about their significant role towards the development of the country. The day was set as a national day to be observed in 1955.

“Every child should keep studying and behave as a good person and good discipline because these things will help each person to experience happiness and prosperity in life in the future,” HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn noted in his special message.

Also to mark Children’s Day this year a special National Children’s Day Book, called “Outside the Small Window”, created by the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), will also be published, His Majesty noted.

HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn reiterated his vision towards children, youth and education by having a policy that focuses on developing the potential of Thai people through four qualities: having a good and correct attitude; having a stable standard of living; having a vocation; and being a good citizen by observing good discipline.

His Majesty has shown his interest in education for a long time and established the Scholarship Foundation in 2009 (now called the King’s Scholarship), which every year gives poor children the chance to study all the way through to graduating with a bachelor's degree.

In addition, His Majesty continues to support all of the projects created his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and his mother Queen Sirikit, including the projects supporting the development of education.

“The things that His Majesty King Rama IX has done for 70 years are the most valuable contributions. They must be maintained and must not deteriorate.” King Maha Vajiralongkorn said.

The Supreme Patriarch, His Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana IX, has also issued a special Children’s Day message for today.

“Children and youth are the main force that will bring the country to prosper,” the Supreme Patriarch said.

“Therefore, adults have to cultivate and create children and youth to be strong in virtue, and in faith, in particular faith in the right reasons to decide what should be believed or anything that should not be believed in three respects, namely:

1. Considering your wisdom to see, manifest themselves first.

2. Relying on the opinions of the wise, including parents and teachers; and the most important aspect is

3. Consider the consequences of actions that will cause you harm or punishment.

“If the result is not good, the behaviour should cease. Behaviours that bring good results should be continued.

“Ask all children and youth to train themselves and encourage them with faith in virtue from now on. Please keep the characteristics of the right person for your own future and all of our Thai society,” he said.