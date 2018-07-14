FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

HM The King expresses condolences for Phuket tour boat disaster, assures support for relatives of victims

PHUKET: His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has issued a statement of condolences over the tour boat disaster of the Phoenix, which sank amid a storm off Koh Hei (Coral Island) south of Phuket on July 5, resulting in at least 47 deaths.

tourismdisastersdeathChinesemarinetransportThe Phuket News

Saturday 14 July 2018, 01:54PM

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn joins the funeral services held at Wat Kosit Wihan, north of Phuket Town, last night (July 13). Photo: PR Dept

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn joins the funeral services held at Wat Kosit Wihan, north of Phuket Town, last night (July 13). Photo: PR Dept

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn joins the funeral services held at Wat Kosit Wihan, north of Phuket Town, last night (July 13). Photo: PR Dept

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn joins the funeral services held at Wat Kosit Wihan, north of Phuket Town, last night (July 13). Photo: PR Dept

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn joins the funeral services held at Wat Kosit Wihan. north of Phuket Town, last night (July 13). Photo: PR Dept

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn joins the funeral services held at Wat Kosit Wihan. north of Phuket Town, last night (July 13). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodtong joins the funeral services held at Wat Kosit Wihan, north of Phuket Town, last night (July 13). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodtong joins the funeral services held at Wat Kosit Wihan, north of Phuket Town, last night (July 13). Photo: PR Dept

Thailand, and Phuket’s,tourism industry was well represent at the the funeral services held at Wat Kosit Wihan, north of Phuket Town, last night (July 13). Photo: PR Dept

Thailand, and Phuket’s,tourism industry was well represent at the the funeral services held at Wat Kosit Wihan, north of Phuket Town, last night (July 13). Photo: PR Dept

Most of the people on board were Chinese tourists.

The statement, issued last night (July 13) via the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, was addressed to the President of the People’s Republic of China.

“I am deeply saddened by the incident of the tourist boat sinking off Phuket, resulting in the deaths of many Chinese people and causing great loss. I express my deepest condolences to all the families of the deceased lost in this tragic event. You can be assured that Thailand will proceed with the search and provide assistance with our full capacity,” said the statement, written in Thai.

Joining relatives of victims of the disaster at funeral services held at Wat Kosit Wihan last night Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and TAT Southern Thailand Region Director Krisda Ratanapruek.

Also present was Wu Bing Lin, President of the Chinese Community Association, and representatives from the Phuket Tourism Business Association, Phuket Tourism Federation, Thai Hotels Association Southern Thailand chapter, Patong Beach Hotel Association, and the Phuket Chamber of Commerce.

QSI International School Phuket

The service last night was one of many being organised by the Ministry of Culture to fulfill the wishes of relatives who want to have their loved ones cremated in Phuket.

According to the PR Dept, families of 45 of the 47 people killed in the disaster have asked to hold funeral services in Phuket for their lost loved ones.

Seven more funerals are to be held tomorrow.

At last report, 31 of the 45 survivors of the disaster have returned home.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

National police deputy announces arrest warrants for Phoenix tour boat disaster, Phuket owner identified
Navy tasked with ensuring marine tour boat safety in Phuket
Search for Phoenix dead is over: last body found near Phi Phi Island
The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses
Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
Phuket boat disaster: Search for bodies turns to beaches
Phuket boat disaster spurs response from Chinese President Xi Jinping
Cave rescue and Phuket tour boat disaster ‘equally important’, says PM
Phuket tour boat disaster morgue overflow spurs call for ‘freezer box’ donations
Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit
Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea
Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep
Phuket tourism businesses face huge ‘collateral’ hikes
Phoenix boat disaster funerals begin, mass ceremony held at Chalong
Dead body bingo as Thai Police rejig numbers to mitigate Phuket tour boat disaster

 

Phuket community
Cave drama prompts media curbs calls

Careful now.. sounds like censorship of the media. For a country without an elected government this ...(Read More)

Chinese tour cancellations for Phuket ’worse than estimated’

“Overall, they were satisfied with the performance of every Thai organisation (involved),” Mr Ko...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

They talk as though it's a great thing to pay out compensation, I'm sure the families would ...(Read More)

Chinese tour cancellations for Phuket ’worse than estimated’

Now that the disaster is slowly fading into memory, the true horror of the event as see from Thailan...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

Some time ago, China threatened to impose a ban on travel to Phuket- wonder why that never happened....(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Large investors under the BOI do enjoy lessened restrictions but for us retirees, teachers and the ...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Under the Amity Treaty, Americans can own all but two shares of a 20, 00 share company, 99.99 % -...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

Proper maritime inspections would probably have prevented this disaster. Corruption ridden Thai nom...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

Re: "maybe us expats should leave too..." Yes! Go now!...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

If you are feeling "unwanted" here it is probably because of your [edited] attitude. I'...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
My Physio By Kanitta
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket

 