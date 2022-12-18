British International School, Phuket
HM The King and Queen contract COVID

HM The King and Queen contract COVID

Bangkok: The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced that Their Majesties the King and Queen have been diagnosed with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

COVID-19
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 18 December 2022, 03:15PM

Image: NNT

Image: NNT

According to the bureau’s announcement, Their Majesties were diagnosed with COVID by royal household’s doctors during a regular screening conducted on December 16, 2022. Their Majesties have displayed mild symptoms and are not in serious condition.
 
Doctors have prescribed COVID medical treatments and have asked that Their Majesties refrain from performing their royal duties for the time being.

 

