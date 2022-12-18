Bangkok: The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced that Their Majesties the King and Queen have been diagnosed with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
COVID-19
By National News Bureau of Thailand
Sunday 18 December 2022, 03:15PM
Image: NNT
