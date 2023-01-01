British International School, Phuket
HM KING praises Thais for coming together amid adversity

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has commended Thais for coming together in their hour of need and overcoming the pandemic and natural disasters.

COVID-19culture
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 1 January 2023, 11:16AM

His Majesty the King extends New Year wishes last night (Dec 31). Photo: Bureau of the Royal Household

In His Majesty’s televised New Year speech, the King said Thais always extend kindness and care and come to the aid of one another in the face of untoward situations, reports the Bangkok Post.

The people are ready and willing to help relieve hardship and despair suffered by others while also offering them moral support and consolation, he said.

Through collective force, Thais have managed to beat the odds, be they the pandemic or natural disasters. The people have also worked together to prevent and solve difficult circumstances.

This is achieved with the good hearts of the people who are kind and empathetic by nature.

The invaluable goodwill and kindness shown towards one another serves as a power of unity which forms the kernel of our nation’s existence and ability to constantly progress, His Majesty said.

“May you be protected by the sacred forces and the virtues of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great from the ills and perils and may you be blessed with happiness and success in your endeavours throughout the year and always,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for unity among Thais, saying this will be instrumental in steering the country through challenges in the coming year.

In his pre-recorded New Year speech, Gen Prayut also invited Thais to extend their best wishes to Their Majesties the King and Queen as well as other royal family members.

He described the year 2022 as “a year of triumph’” for Thailand as the country has managed to overcome crisis after crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victory over COVID-19 was the result of unity among Thais who had made sacrifices and complied with public health measures.

The country has been globally recognised as a model for success in dealing with the pandemic, he said.

