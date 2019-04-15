HM King expresses concern over losses from Songkran accidents

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King expressed concern over the loss of life on the roads during the Songkran festival. The prime minister has urged all agencies to follow His Majesty’s advice on accident prevention measures.

transportaccidentsdeath

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 15 April 2019, 01:12PM

Lt Gen Werachon Sukondhapatipak, the deputy spokesman at the Prime Minister’s Office, disclosed that His Majesty the King is concerned about people’s losses from accidents during the Songkran festival. Photo: NNT

Lt Gen Werachon Sukondhapatipak, the deputy spokesman at the Prime Minister’s Office, disclosed that His Majesty the King is concerned about people’s losses from accidents during the Songkran festival. He has instructed Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to ask civilian, police and military officers and volunteers to provide convenience and safety to road users and to campaign for zero accidents. His Majesty the King emphasized that all provinces should accelerate operations to reduce accidents and losses rapidly. They can ask for support from the government to enhance the efficiency of their operation. Lt Gen Werachon added that the prime minister has instructed all agencies to follow His Majesty the King’s advice and assigned the Road Safety Administration Center to integrate cooperation to achieve concrete results. Read original story here.