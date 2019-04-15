Lt Gen Werachon Sukondhapatipak, the deputy spokesman at the Prime Minister’s Office, disclosed that His Majesty the King is concerned about people’s losses from accidents during the Songkran festival. He has instructed Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to ask civilian, police and military officers and volunteers to provide convenience and safety to road users and to campaign for zero accidents.
His Majesty the King emphasized that all provinces should accelerate operations to reduce accidents and losses rapidly. They can ask for support from the government to enhance the efficiency of their operation.
Lt Gen Werachon added that the prime minister has instructed all agencies to follow His Majesty the King’s advice and assigned the Road Safety Administration Center to integrate cooperation to achieve concrete results.
