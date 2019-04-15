THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

HM King expresses concern over losses from Songkran accidents

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King expressed concern over the loss of life on the roads during the Songkran festival. The prime minister has urged all agencies to follow His Majesty’s advice on accident prevention measures.

transportaccidentsdeath
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 15 April 2019, 01:12PM

Lt Gen Werachon Sukondhapatipak, the deputy spokesman at the Prime Minister’s Office, disclosed that His Majesty the King is concerned about people’s losses from accidents during the Songkran festival. Photo: NNT

Lt Gen Werachon Sukondhapatipak, the deputy spokesman at the Prime Minister’s Office, disclosed that His Majesty the King is concerned about people’s losses from accidents during the Songkran festival. Photo: NNT

Lt Gen Werachon Sukondhapatipak, the deputy spokesman at the Prime Minister’s Office, disclosed that His Majesty the King is concerned about people’s losses from accidents during the Songkran festival. He has instructed Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to ask civilian, police and military officers and volunteers to provide convenience and safety to road users and to campaign for zero accidents.

His Majesty the King emphasized that all provinces should accelerate operations to reduce accidents and losses rapidly. They can ask for support from the government to enhance the efficiency of their operation.

Lt Gen Werachon added that the prime minister has instructed all agencies to follow His Majesty the King’s advice and assigned the Road Safety Administration Center to integrate cooperation to achieve concrete results.

Laguna Golf Phuket

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead
Songkran road accidents, death toll continue to drop
Phuket Songkran road accident toll holds at one dead, 25 injured
Day 2: Songkran death toll declines
Phuket suffers first road death for Songkran holidays
Phuket police get tough on drunk drivers
Zero deaths reported in Phuket on first day of Seven Days of Danger
Speeding, drunk drivers in fatal accidents over Songkran to face murder charges
Phuket Governor: ‘Make Songkran safe’
Motorcyclist dead after swerving to avoid turning minivan
Night shift security guard dead after motorbike hits parked truck
UPDATE: Rawai Ducati accident, Frenchman was wearing helmet
Famous Muay Thai fighter dies in Thalang crash
Woman killed by sleeping pickup driver
Woman, 26, crushed by water truck on Kata Hill

 

Phuket community
Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Another news source is saying the fisherman is 45 years old. Which is it, 74, or 45? Also, it looks...(Read More)

Phuket water reservoirs enough to last 33 days

Dear Lord,please send rain or an armada of water tanker ships,so that this constant nerve wrecking m...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Doesn't look like "same category"of boats to me.Maybe a real expert could give the ans...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

Where are the unsafe/illegally modyfied motorbikes now? Impounded, or back on the road to be a conti...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

Only 55 fined for speeding? Who laughs with me.? RTP not use speed devices to catch the hundreds of...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

809 fined for driving without driving license! Are they still driving? Still on the road? Or they h...(Read More)

Day 2: Songkran death toll declines

Seen graphics/analyses over many 'songkran years', death toll + whatever. Why not compare ...(Read More)

Navy takes action on ‘seastead’ off Phuket

If Thailand likes to make a elephant from a mouse, well, than let the more than 1700 generals and ad...(Read More)

Navy takes action on ‘seastead’ off Phuket

Something outside the territorial waters callled illegal? That must be a local thai approach. I refe...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Police have to love this kind of case...optimum fleecing opportunity. I have spent lots of time in b...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
La Boucherie
Elegant White Charity Gala
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Ride 4 Kids 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 