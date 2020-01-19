HM King asks troops, police for spirit of sacrifice

SARABURI: His Majesty the King says the country will get stronger if Thais are committed to their duties and have the nation's best interests at heart.

Sunday 19 January 2020, 09:47AM

His Majesty the King presides over a grand military parade at the army's cavalry centre in Saraburi's Muang district on Saturday. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

His Majesty gave an address to 6,812 soldiers and policemen after they took an oath of allegiance to the monarch during a grand military parade at the army's cavalry centre in Saraburi's Muang district on Saturday. The monarch was accompanied by Her Majesty the Queen and Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati. The King said he was impressed by the unity of soldiers and police who gathered to show their loyalty and determination to serve the country and the public. He asked them to act in line with the oath they had given and carry out their duties and make sacrifices if necessary. The parade was the first since the monarch's coronation in May last year, and was also held to mark Royal Thai Armed Forces Day yesterday (Jan 18). The parade featured battalions of troops, military vehicles and cavalry, aircraft from the air force as well as officers from the Royal Thai Police.