THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

HM King asks troops, police for spirit of sacrifice

HM King asks troops, police for spirit of sacrifice

SARABURI: His Majesty the King says the country will get stronger if Thais are committed to their duties and have the nation's best interests at heart.

Sunday 19 January 2020, 09:47AM

His Majesty the King presides over a grand military parade at the army's cavalry centre in Saraburi's Muang district on Saturday. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

His Majesty the King presides over a grand military parade at the army's cavalry centre in Saraburi's Muang district on Saturday. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

His Majesty gave an address to 6,812 soldiers and policemen after they took an oath of allegiance to the monarch during a grand military parade at the army's cavalry centre in Saraburi's Muang district on Saturday.

The monarch was accompanied by Her Majesty the Queen and Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.

The King said he was impressed by the unity of soldiers and police who gathered to show their loyalty and determination to serve the country and the public. He asked them to act in line with the oath they had given and carry out their duties and make sacrifices if necessary.

The parade was the first since the monarch's coronation in May last year, and was also held to mark Royal Thai Armed Forces Day yesterday (Jan 18).

The parade featured battalions of troops, military vehicles and cavalry, aircraft from the air force as well as officers from the Royal Thai Police.

Read roginal story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to welcome Chinese New Year with marine safety drill
Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?
Phang Nga turtle eggs begin hatching
Phuket Opinion: No reservations
Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle
Cabbie returns bag, B1.5m in cash, valuables to passenger
Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus
Over 2kg of ya-ice, 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids in Phuket
Phang Nga turtle eggs likely to hatch this weekend, turtle patrols begin in Phuket
Park Life: New Tiger Park to open in Chalong already challenged on ‘ethical confinement’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bridge to Koh Samui? Tip leads to skeleton discovery! Drone licences? || January 17
Kuwaiti man arrested in Bangkok for rape of Danish woman in Phuket
Thailand finds second case linked to China mystery virus
Freedom Beach vendors arrested
Phuket health chief issues advisory over haze, air quality

 

Phuket community
Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

If it is a designated ATV track, no one should stay near it....(Read More)

Mother of foetus dumped in front of Rawai house found, now recovering in hospital

k...so what charges would you propose against the father? Keep your horrible comments about an emoti...(Read More)

Second person dies from mystery virus in China

China admits now about 60 infected people. However, other foreign governments medical institutions i...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Pascale demonstrates intelligence merely by pointing out the obvious. K's comments are far from...(Read More)

Park Life: New Tiger Park to open in Chalong already challenged on ‘ethical confinement’

Yet ANOTHER nail in the coffin for Phuket's image!! The government allowing this basically means...(Read More)

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

All this ATV are pieces of rubbish. Can see them broken and left on jungle trails nearly everywhere....(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Tourists showering, doing teeth etc with klong water, that will go down well. As for running out of ...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Pascale... get a life, so willing to pick on others, at least kurt makes for interesting reading, ...(Read More)

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

What kind of drivinglicence is needed to drive a ATV in thailand???...(Read More)

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

Instead of charging the woman, how about charging the tour operator who clearly didnt train the woma...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 