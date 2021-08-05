HM donates sum for COVID cause

BANGKOK: Their Majesties the King and Queen have donated B99.9 million to help finance the building of facilities needed to alleviate the plight of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 5 August 2021, 08:38AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha receives a royally-bestowed cheque for B99.9 million from Their Majesties the King and Queen to finance the building of field hospitals, community isolation centres and crematoriums for COVID-19 sufferers. Photo: Government House

A royally-bestowed cheque was given to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha through ACM Satitpong Sukvimol, His Majesty the King’s private secretary, at Government House yesterday (Aug 4).

The money will be spent on the construction of field hospitals and community isolation centres which are being established in many parts of the country to handle the growing number of COVID-19 sufferers.

Their Majesties also made a donation of B88.8mn to temples that are setting up field hospitals and community isolation centres on their premises and allowing their crematoriums to be used for cremating COVID-19 bodies. Some are buckling under the strain.

The donation was presented to His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch.

The latest royal donation is intended to serve as a merit-making cause to mark His Majesty’s birthday on July 28 and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s upcoming birthday on Aug 12.

Last month, His Majesty the King donated over B2.8 billion for the procurement of medical supplies and equipment to support efforts to tackle the pandemic. The money has been donated to 29 hospitals, medical colleges and facilities to buy medical equipment and supplies.